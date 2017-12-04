Eagles fall to Boise State despite 26 points from Hodgins

By EWU Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. – The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team battled Boise State to the final minutes, but couldn't overcome a scoring drought in the second quarter, falling 61-57 on Sunday evening (Dec. 3).



It was a family affair inside Reese Court, as senior Delaney Hodgins faced off against her younger sister, Boise State sophomore guard Braydey Hodgins. Both sisters led their respective teams in scoring – Delaney Hodgins had 26 points while Braydey Hodgins added 14.



Eastern Washington came out scrappy as they forced three Boise State turnovers within the first two minutes while opening a 6-0 run. An Amy Hartleroad three-pointer in the final seconds gave Eastern a 13-11 lead after the first quarter.



Boise State took their first lead in the second quarter, going on a 13-2 run over six minutes, as the Eagles surrendered seven turnovers that period. EWU was also outscored 15-6, and after two quarters of play, the Broncos took a 26-19 lead into the locker room.



"I thought we had great energy and played extremely hard. The effort level was great and I was pleased with that," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "We had a really bad second quarter and that didn't put us in a good place. We came out during the second half and got things flowing a little bit better, but Boise State did the same. We got into a hole and it's hard to dig yourself out of a hole like that."



The Eagles had a strong third quarter, shooting 46.2% from the field and limiting the Broncos to just 34.8%. After BSU went 3-3 from field goal range early, the Eagles held them scoreless for over three minutes of play.



Eastern Washington opened the fourth quarter down by seven and were able to hold the Broncos without a field goal for the final four minutes. However, BSU was able to make it to the free throw line and were 10-14 in the fourth quarter. Violet Kapri Morrow would hit a three-pointer to put the Eagles within five points with 25 seconds remaining. The Eagles outscored the Broncos 25-17 in the fourth quarter, but couldn't cut their deficit, falling 61-57.



WIN-LOSS RECORDS: With the loss, Eastern Washington drops to 2-5 on the season, while Boise State improves to 3-3 overall. The all-time series now moves to 16-27 all-time, with BSU claiming the last four meetings.



TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Hodgins led all scorers with 26 points, followed by Symone Starks who had nine. Starks also led the team with five steals, while Hodgins had two blocks. Uriah Howard led the team with six rebounds while Violet Kapri Morrow added five assists.



KEY STATISTICS: Boise State outrebounded EWU 39-29. Eastern forced 22 turnovers and had 17 themselves. BSU was able to score 19 points off turnovers, while EWU had 17. From the field, Eastern Washington shot 41.8% and held the Broncos to 38.9%. The Broncos also went 13-15 from the line, while the Eagles only went 6-11.



SIBLING RIVALRY: Delaney Hodgins faced off against her younger sister, Boise State sophomore guard Braydey Hodgins, and both sisters led their team in scoring. Braydey Hodgins scored 14 points and went 6-6 from the free throw line in 22 minutes of action, adding two assists and a steal. Delaney Hodgins scored 26 points, adding two assists, two blocks and three steals. She went 4-5 from the free throw line.



Their oldest sister, Hayley Hodgins, is Eastern Washington's all-time leading scorer with 1,865 points and was also in attendance at Reese Court on Sunday. Delaney Hodgins played with Hayley Hodgins for two seasons and is currently chasing her all-time scoring record with 1,560 points to rank third all-time.



SOARING TO THE TOP: After scoring 26 points this afternoon, Delaney Hodgins now has 1,560 career points to rank third all-time on EWU's all-time career scoring list. The Preseason Big Sky MVP is just 174 points away from moving into sole possession of second place and is 306 away from breaking her older sister Haley Hodgins' all-time record of 1,865 points. Hodgins' double-digit performance was the 83rd of her career and fifth of the season.



NOTEABLES: This was Delaney Hodgins' 20th career 20-point scoring game and her fourth this season. She now has scored in double digits in 83 of her 105 career games, including five this season.



Symone Starks now has 15 career games with over three steals, including five tonight. Violet Kapri Morrow had her first career-game with five assists, marking a new career high.



Brittany Klaman made her first career start. The freshman from Melbourne, Australia played for 21 minutes and added three assists and three rebounds. Alissa Sealby also made her first start of the season.



NEXT UP: Eastern Washington takes on Multnomah alongside 2,500 local elementary school students for Kid's Day on Friday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m.



The Eagles then play host to Cal Poly on Dec. 11 before heading out to Indiana for the Traveler's Invitational on Dec. 17-18. Big Sky Conference play begins on Dec. 28 against Northern Colorado at Reese Court.



MORE FROM COACH SCHULLER: "I thought we grew today in some areas. The two things that stand out to me on that stat sheets that were killers were the offensive rebounds and the free throws. We have to better from the free throw line and I'd like us to get to the free throw line more. I feel like we're attacking the basket, but it's definitely something we will want to take a look at."



"I love the fact that we held Boise State to about thirty percent shooting in the second half and forced a total of 22 turnovers. Those are good stats and that's how we want to be able to play. I hope in the second half, we learned some things offensively."