Huskies to face Penn State in Fiesta Bowl - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Huskies to face Penn State in Fiesta Bowl

Photo: UW Athletics Photo: UW Athletics

By Washington Athletics

SEATTLE — The University of Washington football team will make its 38th bowl game appearance Dec. 30, when the Huskies take on Penn State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

 

The Huskies (10-2) were ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings while the Nittany Lions (10-2) were No. 9.

 

The game, which kicks off at 1:00 p.m. PT and takes place at University of Phoenix Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, will air on ESPN television. The invitation marks the UW's first-ever trip to the Fiesta Bowl game and the Huskies' third-ever meeting against Penn State, the first since they met in the 1983 Aloha Bowl.

 

The Huskies have earned a bowl berth for an eighth consecutive season. Among Pac-12 programs, only Stanford can claim a longer active streak than that. The berth is also the eighth consecutive different bowl to which the Huskies have been invited, with no repeats over that eight-season span.

 

For more information, including information on tickets, go to GoHuskies.com/BowlCentral.

 

The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl website is FiestaBowl.org.

