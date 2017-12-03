Huskies to face Penn State in Fiesta Bowl

The Huskies (10-2) were ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings while the Nittany Lions (10-2) were No. 9.More >>
The Cougars' opened the season with six-straight victories, including wins over No. 5 and No. 15 Stanford. Michigan State will enter the game with a 9-3 overall record.More >>
Creighton led 44-37 at halftime, after shooting 58 percent. But the Bluejays were outscored 54-30 in the second half as their shooting percentage dropped to 37.9 while the Zags were making better than 62 percent of their shots.More >>
Four Cougs reached double-digit kills led by Mims' 28, followed by Jocelyn Urias' 13 kills (.444), and Claire Martin and Ella Lajos (.375) with 10 kills each.More >>
Bobby is officially back! Bobby Hauck was introduced today in Missoula as the 37th head football coach in University of Montana history.More >>
The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.More >>
The Zags dominated the glass 43-25 and forced 19 turnovers for 25 points, a theme for this team this season.More >>
The Cougars receiver finished the regular season third on the team in catches (60) and second in yards (555) and touchdowns (5).More >>
The Huskies (10-2) were ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings while the Nittany Lions (10-2) were No. 9.More >>
The Apple Cup remained decorated in purple for the fifth straight year thanks to a thorough domination by Washington.More >>
Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and converted crucial free throws down the stretch as Washington held off Seattle in an 89-84 victory on Friday.More >>
Washington State is 9-2 for the first time since 2003 and is looking for its fifth 10-win season in program history (1997, 2001, 2002, 2003).More >>
Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.More >>
The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota.More >>
The Cougs and the Knights have played just once prior with UCF winning 2-0 at the Virginia Nike Soccer Classic in 2011.More >>
The Washington football team (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12) opens up a tough November schedule vs. old rival Oregon (5-4, 2-4) in the 110th meeting between the two Northwest foes.More >>
The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) bounced back from their first loss of the season two weeks ago at Arizona State by running through the worst run defense in the country.More >>
UW hasn't allowed 30 points in a game since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl (a 44-31 win over Southern Miss), a span of 21 gamesMore >>
