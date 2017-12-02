Chiefs fall at home to Rockets, 4-2

Two more Russian athletes were stripped of their Olympic medals from the 2014 Sochi Games, leaving the United States as the country with the most medals.

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane, Wash.– The Spokane Chiefs lost at home for the first time in two weeks Friday night, falling to the Kelowna Rockets 4-2.

It took nearly the entire first period before Zach Fischer found a loose puck behind Rockets goaltender James Porter and tucked it home for the first marker of the contest, giving the Chiefs a 1-0 lead at 18:56 of the first period.

Spokane’s lead didn’t last long however, as Carsen Twarnski found the back of the Chiefs net just forty-one seconds into the second period on a power play to even the score at one. The Rockets added on two more tallies later in the period at the hands of Nolan Foote and Liam Kindree, putting them ahead 3-1 headed into the third.

Dillon Dube notched the first goal of the third when he intercepted a pass in the Kelowna end before taking it the length of the ice and stretching the lead to 4-1 on a shorthanded score at the 14:49 mark. Spokane added a late tally when Luke Toporowski capitalized on a power play to net his second goal of the season with 1:16 remaining to pull within two. Bonners Ferry, Idaho native James Porter held the Chiefs scoreless the rest of the way as the Rockets went on to win 4-2, handing Chiefs goalie Donovan Buskey his first home loss of the season.

The Chiefs outshot the Rockets 33-25, but managed to go just 1-7 on the power play while Kelowna was 1-3. With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.

Spokane travels to the Tri-Cities to take on the Tri-City Americans Saturday, December 2 before going five days without seeing game action. The Chiefs return home Saturday, December 9 when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds for the first time this season. It will be Teddy Bear Toss presented by The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund at the Arena, meaning Chiefs fans can bring new or gently used teddy bears to toss on the ice after the Chiefs score their first goal of the game.

Additionally, U.S. Marine Corps will be on hand to accept new, unwrapped toy donations for the Toys 4 Tots program.