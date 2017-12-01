Gonzaga wins 14th straight against Eagles, 69-45

The Zags dominated the glass 43-25 and forced 19 turnovers for 25 points, a theme for this team this season.More >>
The Cougars receiver finished the regular season third on the team in catches (60) and second in yards (555) and touchdowns (5).More >>
The first game is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2026 at Martin Stadium, with the return contest Sept. 27, 2027 in Boise.More >>
Rui Hachimura scored 18 points, Zach Norvell Jr. added 17, Josh Perkins scored 16 and Jacob Larsen 14 for Gonzaga (6-1).More >>
This is the fourth road game for the Eagles this season, as they are 2-3 overall through this nonconference slate.More >>
After another historical season, Williams became the first-ever player to win the Big Sky Conference Offensive MVP three years in a row.More >>
GU beat Southeastern Louisiana, 76-57, in the latest matchup with a Southland Conference foe on Dec. 2, 2014.More >>
He averaged 23.3 points and seven rebounds in the three games. He made 64 percent of his shots from the field and added six blocks.More >>
For the second consecutive year, the Washington State University volleyball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament Sunday, Nov. 26.More >>
The Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team completed a weekend sweep of Walla Walla with a 66-24 win at Windemuth Court on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Bulldogs (2-2) will play DePaul tomorrow at 3 pm to round out the tournament in the fifth-place game.More >>
The 3-point shooting of Utah State gave No. 17 Gonzaga fits in the first half on Saturday night. The Aggies threw a scare into Gonzaga before the Bulldogs woke up in the second half and rolled to a 79-66 victory.More >>
Gonzaga made 14 of 35 from 3-point range and outrebounded the smaller Bison 51-33. Gonzaga shot 57 percent for the game.More >>
Williams was recently named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List. He is two points shy of reaching the 1,000-point plateau in his career.More >>
Meehan spent the past five seasons as a GU assistant coach, helping lead the Zags to top-25 national rankings in each of the past two seasons.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs opened their season falling 65-49 at Colorado State on Monday night in Fort Collins, Colo.More >>
