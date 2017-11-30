Isaiah Johnson-Mack to transfer from WSU

Washington State wide receiver Isaiah Johnson-Mack announced Thursday that he is transferring from the school citing "personal reasons" and wanting to be closer to home.

Please respect my decision ?????? pic.twitter.com/HFIzJzWyIV — 9 (@ZayLive21) November 30, 2017

The sophomore receiver from Belle Glade, Fla., posted a picture on Twitter announcing his decision to transfer from Washington State.

"I would like to thank WSU for all the opportunities they have given me, however, due to personal reasons myself & my family have came to the conclusion that it would be better for me to finish the remainder of my collegiate career at a school closer to home."

The Cougars receiver finished the regular season third on the team in catches (60) and second in yards (555) and touchdowns (5).

Johnson-Mack has not announced if he will participate in the Cougars' upcoming bowl game, which will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.