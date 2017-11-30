Isaiah Johnson-Mack to transfer from WSU

The Zags dominated the glass 43-25 and forced 19 turnovers for 25 points, a theme for this team this season.More >>
The Cougars receiver finished the regular season third on the team in catches (60) and second in yards (555) and touchdowns (5).More >>
The first game is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2026 at Martin Stadium, with the return contest Sept. 27, 2027 in Boise.More >>
Rui Hachimura scored 18 points, Zach Norvell Jr. added 17, Josh Perkins scored 16 and Jacob Larsen 14 for Gonzaga (6-1).More >>
This is the fourth road game for the Eagles this season, as they are 2-3 overall through this nonconference slate.More >>
After another historical season, Williams became the first-ever player to win the Big Sky Conference Offensive MVP three years in a row.More >>
GU beat Southeastern Louisiana, 76-57, in the latest matchup with a Southland Conference foe on Dec. 2, 2014.More >>
He averaged 23.3 points and seven rebounds in the three games. He made 64 percent of his shots from the field and added six blocks.More >>
For the second consecutive year, the Washington State University volleyball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament Sunday, Nov. 26.More >>
The Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team completed a weekend sweep of Walla Walla with a 66-24 win at Windemuth Court on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Cougars receiver finished the regular season third on the team in catches (60) and second in yards (555) and touchdowns (5).More >>
The first game is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2026 at Martin Stadium, with the return contest Sept. 27, 2027 in Boise.More >>
For the second consecutive year, the Washington State University volleyball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament Sunday, Nov. 26.More >>
Shaking off another tough start to their day at the Gulf Coast Showcase, the Washington State women's basketball team (2-4) gutted out a hard fought win over East Tennessee State (4-3) SaturdayMore >>
Malachi Flynn scored 26 points and the Cougars held off No. 21 Saint Mary's 84-79 to reach the title game of the Wooden Legacy on Friday.More >>
Flynn hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, lifting WSU to a 75-71 victory over Saint Joseph's after the Cougars rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit.More >>
Grinch, in his third year as the Cougars defensive coordinator, has taken the WSU defense into elite status. WSU enters the week No. 11 in the country in total defense (303.8).More >>
Washington State is 9-2 for the first time since 2003 and is looking for its fifth 10-win season in program history (1997, 2001, 2002, 2003).More >>
In this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach tackles important topics like how to win your family Thanksgiving football game. Before that, he talks about preparing for the Huskies with a bye week, Jake Browning, and playoffs. In the (extended) 'Fan Question of the Week,' he touches on holiday traditions, turducken, and which states are his favorite and least favorite. Theo Lawson also joins the show to discuss this year's UW squad and last year's Apple Cup.More >>
Robert Franks had 25 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists, Malachi Flynn added 15 points and Washington State used a big second-half run to beat Idaho State 83-62 on Saturday.More >>
