WSU and Boise State to resume series in 2026 and 2027

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University Deputy Director of Athletics Mike Marlow has announced Thursday that the Cougars have agreed to a home-and-home football series with Boise State, beginning in 2026.



The first game is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2026 at Martin Stadium, with the return contest Sept. 27, 2027 in Boise.



"We are pleased to continue our series with Boise State beginning in 2026," said Marlow. "Our goal is to always add quality, nonconference opponents to our schedule that our fan base enjoys. I expect the same excitement that the last two seasons have generated to continue when the series resumes."



The two teams concluded a home-and-home series earlier this year with the Cougars coming away with a thrilling, 47-44, triple-overtime victory in Pullman. WSU leads the all-time series 5-1