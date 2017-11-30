Chiefs dominant in 6-2 win over the Blades

The win pushed Spokane into second place in the U.S. Division, one point ahead of the Tri-City Americans. Spokane has now scored 32 goals in their last seven games.More >>
Spokane Chiefs rookie forward Milos Fafrak picked up his first career WHL goal and Zach Fischer tallied a goal and an assist for the second-straight night on Wednesday
After Leg 1 of the Western Conference Championship, the Seattle Sounders are in the driver's seat.
Freeney, 37, signed with the Seahawks last month and appeared in four games, recording three sacks in his first two games.
The Victoria Royals spoiled Kailer Yamamoto's homecoming Friday night as they took down the Spokane Chiefs, 1-0.
The entire team and coaching staff is either deaf or hard of hearing, with the exception of the equipment manager who serves as the team's interpreter. Despite what some might think is a disadvantage, the Bison are a successful basketball program.
For skaters like Sean Rabbit, the chance to realize a dream and make the 2018 Olympic team will come in just over a month at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
The award "honors an MLS player who has overcome injuries and/or adversity to achieve success during the 2017 MLS regular season."
The Seahawks have signed cornerback Byron Maxwell, bringing back a player who was a starter on the 2014 team that advanced to Super Bowl XLIX.
The Volberg native also became the first rider ever to win the first three rounds, and with the championship earnings of $1 million, raised his 2017 winnings to $1.5 million.
The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs' next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.
The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.
The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.
Included are three Spokane Chiefs prospects, including Jack Finley (British Columbia), Reed Jacobson (Saskatchewan) and Alex Von Sprecken (Saskatchewan).
