Williams, Chavez, selected to United Soccer Coaches All-West Region Team

By Eastern Washington Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second-straight season, senior forward Chloe Williams and junior midfielder Jenny Chavez have been selected to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women's All-West Region Team. Williams was tabbed to the second team, while Chavez was selected to the third. They are two of just 54 elite student-athletes selected from around the region.



After another historical season, Williams became the first-ever player to win the Big Sky Conference Offensive MVP three years in a row, and the first EWU student-athlete to be named to the All-Big Sky first-team all four years, just the third to accomplish the feat in Big Sky history.



During the 2017 campaign, she led the Big Sky and the Eagles with 27 points, including a conference-leading 12 goals and added three assists. She notched three game winning goals and took 101 shots, 43 of which were on frame. In addition, Williams scored the lone goal for the Eagles in the sixth minute of the NCAA Tournament at No. 3 USC where EWU fell in double overtime.



Williams wraps up her storied career with 109 points, 44 goals, and 347 shots which are all Big Sky Conference and Eastern Washington records. The Spokane, Wash., native also had 21 career assists which places her in a tie for fifth all-time in the Big Sky record books and first in EWU history.



Chavez recorded a career-best 16 points this season with a career-high eight goals, including two game winners. Her 16 points ranked in a tie for eighth place in the conference, while her eight goals placed her seventh.



After netting two goals in EWU's win over Southern Utah, the Newhall, Calif., native earned Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career. She was also selected to the All-Big Sky First Team for the second straight year after being named to the second team in 2015.



The duo led Eastern to a 16-6-1 overall record in 2017, which is a program high. The Eagles won the Big Sky Conference regular season title for the first time in 2004 and earned back-to-back tournament championships to earn their second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.