Gonzaga set to play Incarnate Word for first-time ever

By Gonzaga Athletics

No. 15/14 Gonzaga (5-1) vs. Incarnate Word (3-2)

ABOUT THE SERIES

- Gonzaga and Incarnate Word meet for the first-time ever.

- The Zags are 3-0 against current Southland Conference members.

- GU beat Southeastern Louisiana, 76-57, in the latest matchup with a Southland Conference foe on Dec. 2, 2014.

- The Bulldogs also beat Sam Houston State (1992, 84-66) and Houston Baptist (1987, 70-54).

- Gonzaga faces an opponent from Texas for the second straight game. The Zags are 21-6 against schools from the state of Texas.

SCOUTING THE CARDINALS

- Last year was the first season as a full NCAA Division I member for the Cardinals from San Antonio, Texas.

- After opening this season with three wins over three NCAA Div. III opponents, Incarnate Word has lost two straight, including the latest, 97-58 at Houston.

- Simi Socks led the Cardinals with 17 points and seven rebounds. Keaton Hervey and Christian Peevy both scored 10 points. Peevy grabbed nine boards.

- UIW was held to 32 percent shooting from the field, including 6-of-22 from behind-the-arc.

- Socks paces Incarnate Word with 14.6 points per game. Charles Brown III and Peevy are adding 14 points per outing. Shawn Johnson is averaging 10 points per game and has team-highs of 34 rebounds and 14 assists.

- Prior to playing Houston, the Cardinals fell at home to West Coast Conference foe, Loyola Marymount, 91-87.

- UIW went 7-11 in the Southland Conference and 12-17 overall, and return SLC Newcomer of the Year, Jalin Hart, Honorable Mention All-SLC recipient, Simi Socks, and Shawn Johnson.

WILLIAMS NAMED ALL-TOURNAMENT AND WCC PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Johnathan Williams was selected as the West Coast Conference Player of the Week Monday.

- Williams led Gonzaga to a pair of wins and a third-place finish in the Motion Bracket at the prestigious PK80 Invitational. He averaged 23.3 points and seven rebounds in the three games.

- He made 64 percent of his shots from the field and added six blocks.

- Against No. 7 Florida, he led all scorers with a career-high 39 points on 16-of-22 shooting from the field. He finished with his first double-double of the season, grabbing 12 rebounds as well.

FREE BASKETBALL

- Gonzaga’s last two games have been decided in extra time.

- The last time the Zags played back-to-back overtime games was in 2008.

- GU won at Santa Clara in double-overtime, 87-82, on Feb. 2, 2008, before falling at Saint Mary’s two days later, 89-85, in overtime.

- After not playing an overtime game last season, Gonzaga played its first overtime game since a 102-94 win at San Francisco, on Jan. 2, 2016.

- The Bulldogs are 44-38 all-time in overtime games, including 20-11 under head coach Mark Few

REMEMBER NOVEMBER

- Since the 2011-12 season, the Zags boast a 38-3 record in the month of November.

- Under Mark Few , Gonzaga is 88-16 during the month of November.

- Also under Coach Few, the Bulldogs have won 20 straight contests on Wednesdays.

HERE’S AN IMPRESSIVE STREAK (KNOCKS ON WOOD)

- Gonzaga has held 62 consecutive opponents under 50 percent from the field.

- The last time an opponent shot 50 percent against the Bulldogs was Saint Mary’s in Moraga on Feb. 2, 2015. The Gaels were 25-of-50 (50 percent) from the field in a 70-67 win.

- GU has held 84 of its last 85 opponents under 50 percent from the field.

- The Zags have finished with a better percentage from the field than their opponents in 50 of the last 51 games.

- North Carolina snapped a streak of 44 straight games in the national championships, the longest streak in the nation at the time, when it was 35.6 percent from the field, compared to Gonzaga’s 33.9 percent.

OH MY GOSH JOSH

Josh Perkins is seventh in the country with 25 made three-pointers this season.

- His 4.17 three-pointers made per game ranks 10th in the country.

- Both of those stats lead the West Coast Conference.

- He also tops the WCC in three-point percentage at 53.2 percent, which is 35th in the NCAA.