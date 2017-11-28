Johnathan Williams named WCC Player of the Week

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – Gonzaga’s Johnathan Williams was selected as the West Coast Conference Player of the Week Monday.

Williams led No. 15 Gonzaga to a pair of wins and a third-place finish in the Motion Bracket at the prestigious PK80 Invitational. He averaged 23.3 points and seven rebounds in the three games. He made 64 percent of his shots from the field and added six blocks.

Against No. 7 Florida, he led all scorers with a career-high 39 points on 16-of-22 shooting from the field. He finished with his first double-double of the season, grabbing 12 rebounds as well.

For the tournament, Williams averaged 23.3 points on 64.3 percent from the field, 7.0 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots in each contest. In the double overtime loss to the Gators, Williams played 44 minutes and collected six offensive rebounds and dished three assists.

Williams was named to the Motion Bracket All-Tournament Team at the PK80 Invitational as well.

The Zags host Incarnate Word (3-2) Wednesday at 6 p.m., before hosting No. 25 Creighton Friday.