Washington State Volleyball heading to NCAA Tournament

By WSU Athletics

WSU VOLLEYBALL EARNS NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS TOURNAMENT BID

For the second consecutive year, the Washington State University volleyball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament Sunday, Nov. 26...the Cougars, 17-15 overall, 6-14 for ninth place in the Pac-12 Conference, will play Florida State, 18-10 overall, 12-8 tied for fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, in a First Round match Friday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m PT in Lincoln, Nebraska...No. 5 seed and host school Nebraska (26-4) will play Stony Brook (18-12) at 7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT...the winners advance to the Second Round, Sat., Dec. 2, in a 7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT match...matches will be played in the Bob Devaney Sports Center (capacity 7,907) where the Huskers have averaged 8,208 fans per match in the 15 home matches this year...the WSU volleyball NCAA matches, called by Steve Grubbs, can be heard live on KQQQ 1150AM radio and online at wsucougars.com...a live video internet streaming webcast of the match will also be available at www.ncaa.com.



BACK-TO-BACK NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP APPEARANCES

This is the second consecutive appearance for WSU at the NCAA Championship Tournament under seventh-year WSU Head Coach Jen Greeny...this is the 12th trip to the NCAA Tournament for the WSU volleyball program...Greeny played for the Cougars in the NCAA Tournament (1995, '96, '97) and was an assistant coach for WSU's appearances in 2000, '01 and '02).



WSU COACHING STAFF

Jen Stinson Greeny is in her seventh season as WSU's head coach (108-119 at WSU, 7 years; 220-143 in career, 11 years)...2016 Pac-12 Coach of the Year...Greeny bio on page 5...staff includes associate head coach Burdette Greeny(seventh year) and assistant coach Shannon Hunt (fifth year)...all coaches are former WSU student-athletes...technical operations Grant Schoenlein (first year), volunteer coach James Dorr (second year) and student coach Kyra Holt...Kaysie Shebenick is coordinator of operations (first year).