Washington State Volleyball heading to NCAA Tournament - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Washington State Volleyball heading to NCAA Tournament

Courtesy: WSU Athletics Courtesy: WSU Athletics

By WSU Athletics

WSU VOLLEYBALL EARNS NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS TOURNAMENT BID
For the second consecutive year, the Washington State University volleyball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament Sunday, Nov. 26...the Cougars, 17-15 overall, 6-14 for ninth place in the Pac-12 Conference, will play Florida State, 18-10 overall, 12-8 tied for fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, in a First Round match Friday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m PT in Lincoln, Nebraska...No. 5 seed and host school Nebraska (26-4) will play Stony Brook (18-12) at 7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT...the winners advance to the Second Round, Sat., Dec. 2, in a 7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT match...matches will be played in the Bob Devaney Sports Center (capacity 7,907) where the Huskers have averaged 8,208 fans per match in the 15 home matches this year...the WSU volleyball NCAA matches, called by Steve Grubbs, can be heard live on KQQQ 1150AM radio and online at wsucougars.com...a live video internet streaming webcast of the match will also be available at www.ncaa.com.

BACK-TO-BACK NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP APPEARANCES
This is the second consecutive appearance for WSU at the NCAA Championship Tournament under seventh-year WSU Head Coach Jen Greeny...this is the 12th trip to the NCAA  Tournament for the WSU volleyball program...Greeny played for the Cougars in the NCAA Tournament (1995, '96, '97) and was an assistant coach for WSU's appearances in 2000, '01 and '02).

WSU COACHING STAFF
Jen Stinson Greeny is in her seventh season as WSU's head coach (108-119 at WSU, 7 years; 220-143 in career, 11 years)...2016 Pac-12 Coach of the Year...Greeny bio on page 5...staff includes associate head coach Burdette Greeny(seventh year) and assistant coach Shannon Hunt (fifth year)...all coaches are former WSU student-athletes...technical operations Grant Schoenlein (first year), volunteer coach James Dorr (second year) and student coach Kyra Holt...Kaysie Shebenick is coordinator of operations (first year).

  • Local Sports from SWXLocal Sports from SWXMore>>

  • Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

  • Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

  • Gonzaga gets #4 seed; Will play #13 UNC Greensboro in first round

    Gonzaga gets #4 seed; Will play #13 UNC Greensboro in first round

    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-03-11 22:59:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year. 

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.