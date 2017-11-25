All-around effort sends the Cougs past ETSU, 80-76

By Washington State Athletics

ESTERO, Fla. – Shaking off another tough start to their day at the Gulf Coast Showcase, the Washington State women's basketball team (2-4) gutted out a hard fought win over East Tennessee State (4-3) Saturday in Florida. After falling behind 11-0 to start the game, the Cougs found their missing offense midway through the opening quarter as WSU began to rundown the Bucs.Thanks to a barrage of outside shots from Pinelopi Pavlopoulou and a dominant effort in the paint by Maria Kostourkova, the Cougs would not only chase down ETSU but pass them by en route to a three-point half-time lead. In the second half, the two teams would trade punches and big runs to reset the game at even after 30 minutes of action. With just one quarter to play, the Cougs would take the lead for good in the opening minute of the final period when Borislava Hristova got to the basket on back-to-back possessions, the last coming off a Chanelle Molina steal that got the Cougs out and running. With the lead, WSU would hold off a charge by the Bucs in the games final minutes with a clutch three from Alexys Swedlund as well as timely defense. The Cougs would salt the win away from the line, scoring their final eight points from the stripe including six-straight from Molina.



Stat of the Game

After starting the game 0-for-13 from the field, WSU would hit 15-of-27 (55.6%) to close the first half. The Cougs shot 41.2% from the field for the game and 50.9% after falling behind 11-0 in the first six minutes of the game

Things You Need To Know