Eastern ends long road trip with 85-69 loss to Utah

A 14-night/15-day road trip came to an end for the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team when it fell behind by 19 at halftime and lost to a hungry Utah squad 85-69 FridayMore >>
The Bulldogs (2-2) will play DePaul tomorrow at 3 pm to round out the tournament in the fifth-place game.More >>
Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and converted crucial free throws down the stretch as Washington held off Seattle in an 89-84 victory on Friday.More >>
Malachi Flynn scored 26 points and the Cougars held off No. 21 Saint Mary's 84-79 to reach the title game of the Wooden Legacy on Friday.More >>
Flynn hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, lifting WSU to a 75-71 victory over Saint Joseph's after the Cougars rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit.More >>
It took another come-from-behind effort but Idaho got it done in the first round of the Great Alaska Shootout, defeating Santa Clara 69-59.More >>
Eastern Washington held the Colonels to 34.5 percent shooting from the field in improving to 3-3 on the season.More >>
Eastern struggled from field goal range, only shooting 30.2% on the night while the Ducks shot 58%.More >>
Grinch, in his third year as the Cougars defensive coordinator, has taken the WSU defense into elite status. WSU enters the week No. 11 in the country in total defense (303.8).More >>
Washington State is 9-2 for the first time since 2003 and is looking for its fifth 10-win season in program history (1997, 2001, 2002, 2003).More >>
Eastern Washington held the Colonels to 34.5 percent shooting from the field in improving to 3-3 on the season.More >>
Eastern struggled from field goal range, only shooting 30.2% on the night while the Ducks shot 58%.More >>
Despite being ranked 19th in the STATS FCS rankings, Eastern Washington fell short of and FCS Tournament berth. On Monday, just over 24 hours after the snub, Eagle Athletic Director Bill Chaves joined SWX Tonight to talk about missing the playoffs, recap Aaron Best's first year at the helm and take a look at the university's basketball programs.More >>
Eagle head coach Shantay Legans knew the Panthers were going to be a handful for his road-weary team, and a valiant defensive effort in the first half and game-ending 11-1 run by EWU wasn't enough.More >>
After receiving first-round byes in the previous five appearances in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs, the Eagles are in a wait-and-see mode following a dominant 59-33 Big Sky Conference victory over Portland State.More >>
Both Violet Kapri Morrow and Uriah Howard led the Eagles in double figures, setting new career highs. Morrow posted 25 points and led the team with 11 rebounds for her first career double-double.More >>
In just the third game of Legans' short head coaching career, the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team pulled off one of the biggest victories in school history by beating Stanford 67-61 Tuesday.More >>
Eastern's defensive effort was good enough to win. But 11 missed free throws and 40 percent shooting by the Eagles helped the University of Washington survive for a 79-69 victory over the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team Sunday.More >>
