Gonzaga downs Kent State 77-57

The Bulldogs (2-2) will play DePaul tomorrow at 3 pm to round out the tournament in the fifth-place game.More >>
Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and converted crucial free throws down the stretch as Washington held off Seattle in an 89-84 victory on Friday.More >>
Malachi Flynn scored 26 points and the Cougars held off No. 21 Saint Mary's 84-79 to reach the title game of the Wooden Legacy on Friday.More >>
Flynn hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, lifting WSU to a 75-71 victory over Saint Joseph's after the Cougars rallied from a 20-point first-half deficit.More >>
It took another come-from-behind effort but Idaho got it done in the first round of the Great Alaska Shootout, defeating Santa Clara 69-59.More >>
Eastern Washington held the Colonels to 34.5 percent shooting from the field in improving to 3-3 on the season.More >>
Eastern struggled from field goal range, only shooting 30.2% on the night while the Ducks shot 58%.More >>
Grinch, in his third year as the Cougars defensive coordinator, has taken the WSU defense into elite status. WSU enters the week No. 11 in the country in total defense (303.8).More >>
Washington State is 9-2 for the first time since 2003 and is looking for its fifth 10-win season in program history (1997, 2001, 2002, 2003).More >>
Despite being ranked 19th in the STATS FCS rankings, Eastern Washington fell short of and FCS Tournament berth. On Monday, just over 24 hours after the snub, Eagle Athletic Director Bill Chaves joined SWX Tonight to talk about missing the playoffs, recap Aaron Best's first year at the helm and take a look at the university's basketball programs.More >>
The Bulldogs (2-2) will play DePaul tomorrow at 3 pm to round out the tournament in the fifth-place game.More >>
The 3-point shooting of Utah State gave No. 17 Gonzaga fits in the first half on Saturday night. The Aggies threw a scare into Gonzaga before the Bulldogs woke up in the second half and rolled to a 79-66 victory.More >>
Gonzaga made 14 of 35 from 3-point range and outrebounded the smaller Bison 51-33. Gonzaga shot 57 percent for the game.More >>
Williams was recently named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List. He is two points shy of reaching the 1,000-point plateau in his career.More >>
Meehan spent the past five seasons as a GU assistant coach, helping lead the Zags to top-25 national rankings in each of the past two seasons.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs opened their season falling 65-49 at Colorado State on Monday night in Fort Collins, Colo.More >>
Perkins made 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Bulldogs won the season opener for both teams. He had 15 points in the first half, when Gonzaga built a 21-point lead over the Tigers that they could not overcome.More >>
Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, including 40 percent from behind-the-arc (16-of-40).More >>
The Zags have won 13 straight regular season-openers dating back to a 73-66 loss to Saint Joseph’s in the 2003 Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in New York City.More >>
Gonzaga women's soccer players Madeline Gotta, India Jencks and Jordan Thompson earned All-West Coast Conference postseason honors Tuesday.More >>
