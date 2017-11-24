Washington holds off Seattle U in 89-84 victory

By Washington Athletics

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and converted crucial free throws down the stretch as Washington held off Seattle in an 89-84 victory on Friday.



Matej Kavas scored 25 points to lead Seattle, who fell just shy of beating the Huskies for the first time since returning to Division I in 2009.



Matisse Thybulle added 18 points and David Crisp had 16 for the Huskies, who improved to 3-2 on the season. Both teams shot an identical 28-of-58 from the field (48 percent), while Seattle was more potent from 3-point territory with 12 makes.



The Huskies ability to get to the line proved the difference as 12 of Nowell's 25 points came from the charity stripe.



Washington built a 10-point lead, 21-11, over the first nine minutes of play only to see the lead evaporate before the break.



A 3-pointer from Richaud Gittens gave Seattle a 60-59 lead with 12:05 remaining, but Thybulle answered with a 3 to wrestle the lead back.



Seattle (2-4) closed to within 81-80 with 1:28 remaining on a pair of free throws by Josh Hearlihy. Nowell converted two free throws with 32.9 seconds remaining to give Washington an 85-82 cushion. After a turnover by Aaron Nettles, Nowell sunk four more foul shots in the closing seconds.



PERSONNEL POINTS

Washington freshman Michael Carter III is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after sustaining a broken hand. Carter was averaging just under six minutes a game.



Junior forward Devenir Duruisseau has left the team and will look to transfer after the academic year at Washington. He is on pace to graduate this spring and will be eligible to play elsewhere next season. He appeared in just one game this year, recording less than a minute of court time.