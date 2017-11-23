Chiefs score 6 goals in win over Rockets

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane Chiefs rookie forward Milos Fafrak picked up his first career WHL goal and Zach Fischer tallied a goal and an assist for the second-straight night on Wednesday as the Chiefs defeated the Kelowna Rockets, 6-2.

Fischer got the Chiefs on the board early, taking a pass from Hudson Elynuik and firing a shot past Kelowna goalie and Bonners Ferry, Idaho native James Porter to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead 3:57 into the game. Czech defenseman Filip Kral struck shorthanded just over 10 minutes later, extending the Chiefs lead to 2-0 just over 15 minutes in.

Kelowna fought back with two goals of their own just 16 seconds apart in the second period, but Spokane negated the damage after Ethan McIndoe and Eli Zummack each added goals of their own with less than three minutes left to play in the middle frame.

Fafrak found the net for his first WHL goal at the 16:16 mark of the third on the receiving end of a Riley McKay assist. Riley Woods put the exclamation point on the win, deflecting in his ninth of the season with under two seconds left on the clock, finishing out the win and giving Spokane back-to-back victories on their home ice for the first time this season.

The Chiefs controlled shots for the second-straight game, outshooting the Rockets 46-20. Spokane went 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.