Idaho beats Santa Clara to advance in Great Alaska Shootout

It took another come-from-behind effort but Idaho got it done in the first round of the Great Alaska Shootout, defeating Santa Clara 69-59.More >>
It took another come-from-behind effort but Idaho got it done in the first round of the Great Alaska Shootout, defeating Santa Clara 69-59.More >>
Eastern Washington held the Colonels to 34.5 percent shooting from the field in improving to 3-3 on the season.More >>
Eastern Washington held the Colonels to 34.5 percent shooting from the field in improving to 3-3 on the season.More >>
Eastern struggled from field goal range, only shooting 30.2% on the night while the Ducks shot 58%.More >>
Eastern struggled from field goal range, only shooting 30.2% on the night while the Ducks shot 58%.More >>
Grinch, in his third year as the Cougars defensive coordinator, has taken the WSU defense into elite status. WSU enters the week No. 11 in the country in total defense (303.8).More >>
Grinch, in his third year as the Cougars defensive coordinator, has taken the WSU defense into elite status. WSU enters the week No. 11 in the country in total defense (303.8).More >>
Washington State is 9-2 for the first time since 2003 and is looking for its fifth 10-win season in program history (1997, 2001, 2002, 2003).More >>
Washington State is 9-2 for the first time since 2003 and is looking for its fifth 10-win season in program history (1997, 2001, 2002, 2003).More >>
Despite being ranked 19th in the STATS FCS rankings, Eastern Washington fell short of and FCS Tournament berth. On Monday, just over 24 hours after the snub, Eagle Athletic Director Bill Chaves joined SWX Tonight to talk about missing the playoffs, recap Aaron Best's first year at the helm and take a look at the university's basketball programs.More >>
Despite being ranked 19th in the STATS FCS rankings, Eastern Washington fell short of and FCS Tournament berth. On Monday, just over 24 hours after the snub, Eagle Athletic Director Bill Chaves joined SWX Tonight to talk about missing the playoffs, recap Aaron Best's first year at the helm and take a look at the university's basketball programs.More >>
In this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach tackles important topics like how to win your family Thanksgiving football game. Before that, he talks about preparing for the Huskies with a bye week, Jake Browning, and playoffs. In the (extended) 'Fan Question of the Week,' he touches on holiday traditions, turducken, and which states are his favorite and least favorite. Theo Lawson also joins the show to discuss this year's UW squad and last year's Apple Cup.More >>
In this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach tackles important topics like how to win your family Thanksgiving football game. Before that, he talks about preparing for the Huskies with a bye week, Jake Browning, and playoffs. In the (extended) 'Fan Question of the Week,' he touches on holiday traditions, turducken, and which states are his favorite and least favorite. Theo Lawson also joins the show to discuss this year's UW squad and last year's Apple Cup.More >>
Check out the football championship edition of our Super 8 Plays of the Week.More >>
Check out the football championship edition of our Super 8 Plays of the Week.More >>
Eagle head coach Shantay Legans knew the Panthers were going to be a handful for his road-weary team, and a valiant defensive effort in the first half and game-ending 11-1 run by EWU wasn't enough.More >>
Eagle head coach Shantay Legans knew the Panthers were going to be a handful for his road-weary team, and a valiant defensive effort in the first half and game-ending 11-1 run by EWU wasn't enough.More >>
It took another come-from-behind effort but Idaho got it done in the first round of the Great Alaska Shootout, defeating Santa Clara 69-59.More >>
It took another come-from-behind effort but Idaho got it done in the first round of the Great Alaska Shootout, defeating Santa Clara 69-59.More >>
Idaho found the end zone on the game’s opening drive, but Coastal Carolina accounted for the rest of the scoring as the Vandals (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) suffered a 13-7 defeat in their home finale Saturday.More >>
Idaho found the end zone on the game’s opening drive, but Coastal Carolina accounted for the rest of the scoring as the Vandals (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) suffered a 13-7 defeat in their home finale Saturday.More >>
They took a few minutes to get going, but once they did the Idaho Vandals rolled to a 101-62 win over George Fox in Memorial Gym on Monday night.More >>
They took a few minutes to get going, but once they did the Idaho Vandals rolled to a 101-62 win over George Fox in Memorial Gym on Monday night.More >>
Idaho got it to within five with 11:42 to play on a jumper by Nate Sherwood, but Nevada would get hot from there, pulling away in the final minutes for the 88-64.More >>
Idaho got it to within five with 11:42 to play on a jumper by Nate Sherwood, but Nevada would get hot from there, pulling away in the final minutes for the 88-64.More >>
Idaho tied the school-record with 18 3-point field goals, handing the defending Mountain West Conference regular-season champions a 83-69 loss.More >>
Idaho tied the school-record with 18 3-point field goals, handing the defending Mountain West Conference regular-season champions a 83-69 loss.More >>
Another Sun Belt game, another nail biter. Idaho football dropped a 24-21 decision Thursday, at Troy. The Vandals (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) have lost their three conference games by a combined 11 points.More >>
Another Sun Belt game, another nail biter. Idaho football dropped a 24-21 decision Thursday, at Troy. The Vandals (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) have lost their three conference games by a combined 11 points.More >>
All four of Idaho's Sun Belt games this season have been one-possession games decided in the final minutes. The Vandals won their conference opener at South Alabama (Sept. 23) in double overtime.More >>
All four of Idaho's Sun Belt games this season have been one-possession games decided in the final minutes. The Vandals won their conference opener at South Alabama (Sept. 23) in double overtime.More >>
Linehan posted season highs in completions, attempts and yards, also matching his season best for touchdowns. He connected with eight different receivers, spreading each of his three touchdowns to a different target.More >>
Linehan posted season highs in completions, attempts and yards, also matching his season best for touchdowns. He connected with eight different receivers, spreading each of his three touchdowns to a different target.More >>
Matt Linehan connected with eight different receivers on his way to a season-high 360 passing yards and three touchdowns as Idaho defeated ULM 31-23 Saturday.More >>
Matt Linehan connected with eight different receivers on his way to a season-high 360 passing yards and three touchdowns as Idaho defeated ULM 31-23 Saturday.More >>
The Vandals (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) will be looking to snap a three-game slide against the Warhawks (3-4, 3-2 Sun Belt).More >>
The Vandals (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) will be looking to snap a three-game slide against the Warhawks (3-4, 3-2 Sun Belt).More >>