Eagles lose big to No. 10 Oregon, 81-40

By Eastern Washington Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. – The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team faced No. 10 Oregon on the road on Tuesday evening (Nov. 21), falling by a score of 81-40. The Eagles were led by Violet Kapri Morrow and Delaney Hodgins who had eight points each.



Eastern struggled from field goal range, only shooting 30.2% on the night while the Ducks shot 58%. However, the Eagles played scrappy defense as they forced 23 Oregon turnovers, including 13 in the first half.



EWU trailed 47-17 heading into the locker room at the half, but came out on a 6-2 run behind Hodgins' first points of the night. The Eagles were able to keep the Ducks without a field goal for over half of the quarter.



"I saw positive things, especially in the second half. In the first half, I was frustrated with our execution of our game plan. We had a game plan and a way we wanted to play and I didn't think we did that in the first half," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "At halftime, our point of emphasis wasn't about the score or anything else, it was just about ourselves and working to move forward and to do what we want to do on the offensive and defensive end. In the second half, we played with more focus and intent and we got a lot better."



EWU put 23 points on the board in the second half, going 9-24 for field goal range and grabbing 14 boards. The Ducks were able to outscore the Eagles 17-10 in the fourth quarter en route to an 81-40 victory.



WIN LOSS RECORDS: No. 10 Oregon improves to 4-1 on the young season while the Eagles fall to 1-3. EWU is now 0-5 all-time against the Ducks and 8-52 against Pac-12 opponents.



TOP PERFOMERS: The Eagles were led offensively by Delaney Hodgins and Violet Kapri Morrow who had eight points apiece. Symone Starks also added six points. Morrow also had a career-high seven steals and freshman Brittany Klaman had three assists.



KEY STATISTICS: The No. 10 Oregon Ducks handled the Eagles in almost every statistical category. UO outrebounded EWU 42-22, while the two sides were equal with 23 turnovers apiece. Eastern was 2-14 from three-point range, while the Ducks were 5-16. Oregon also made 18 of their 23 free throw attempts. Eastern was also over fifty percent from the line, shooting 54.5%.



SCHULLER SAYS: "Oregon deserves a ton of credit, they are a great team. They have phenomenal kids and are just huge. Their guards are great and our hands were obviously very full, but that shouldn't stop us from sticking to our game plan."



"The bottom line is, tonight showed us that when we did make plays it should tell us that we did this against a top-ten team in the country. We forced them into 23 turnovers, so why can't we force everyone into over 23 turnovers? Little stats like that make a big difference. When you play against that level of competition, you hope that at some point you start to rise to it and we started to in the second half."



UP AHEAD: The Eagles will look to bounce back on Saturday (Nov. 25) as they play host to Utah Valley at 2:05 p.m.