Alex Grinch named Broyles Award semifinalist

By Washington State Athletics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday. The award is given annually to the nation's top assistant coach and was created in 1996 recognizing coach Frank Broyles' legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his almost two decades as head coach at Arkansas.

Grinch, in his third year as the Cougars defensive coordinator, has taken the WSU defense into elite status. WSU enters the week No. 11 in the country in total defense (303.8), second in the country in tackles-for-loss (94), tied for third in the nation in takeaways (27), tied for sixth in sacks (36) and has posted two shutouts in 2017.
 
Since taking over in 2015, Grinch has guided a defense that went from recording just eight turnovers in 2014 prior to his arrival, to forcing 24 in 2015, 23 in 2016 and 27 through 11 games this season. WSU has also improved each season in points allowed, rushing defense, passing defense and total defense under Grinch. In three seasons under Grinch, the Cougars have gone 19-4 when forcing multiple turnovers in a game.
 
From the list of 15, five finalists will be selected and invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark. where the 2017 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 5 at the Marriott Hotel.

