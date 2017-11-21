Seahawks waive defensive end Dwight Freeney - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seahawks waive defensive end Dwight Freeney

Photo: Seattle Seahawks Photo: Seattle Seahawks

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks made a roster move Tuesday, waiving veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney.

Freeney, 37, signed with the Seahawks last month and appeared in four games, recording three sacks in his first two games. With 125.5 career sacks, Freeney ranks 17th on the all-time list. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Freeney spent 11 seasons in Indianapolis before later making stops in San Diego, Arizona, Atlanta and Seattle.

No corresponding move was immediately made, meaning the Seahawks currently have an open spot on their 53-man roster.

Seattle also made a practice squad change, releasing safety Alex Carter. The Seahawks signed Carter, a former third-round pick out of Stanford, to their practice squad last week.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    More >>

  • Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs
    Photo: Spokane ChiefsPhoto: Spokane Chiefs

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    More >>

  • Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

    Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

    Photo: Larry BruntPhoto: Larry Brunt
    Photo: Larry BruntPhoto: Larry Brunt

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.