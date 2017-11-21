Seahawks waive defensive end Dwight Freeney

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks made a roster move Tuesday, waiving veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney.

Freeney, 37, signed with the Seahawks last month and appeared in four games, recording three sacks in his first two games. With 125.5 career sacks, Freeney ranks 17th on the all-time list. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Freeney spent 11 seasons in Indianapolis before later making stops in San Diego, Arizona, Atlanta and Seattle.

No corresponding move was immediately made, meaning the Seahawks currently have an open spot on their 53-man roster.

Seattle also made a practice squad change, releasing safety Alex Carter. The Seahawks signed Carter, a former third-round pick out of Stanford, to their practice squad last week.