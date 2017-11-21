EWU Athletic Director Bill Chaves joins SWX Tonight after playof - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

EWU Athletic Director Bill Chaves joins SWX Tonight after playoff snub

On Sunday, he called it one of the worst professional days of his career -- And for good reason.

Despite being ranked 19th in the STATS FCS rankings, Eastern Washington fell short of and FCS Tournament berth. On Monday, just over 24 hours after the snub, Eagle Athletic Director Bill Chaves joined SWX Tonight to talk about missing the playoffs, recap Aaron Best's first year at the helm and take a look at the university's basketball programs.

