Press Pass Pullman: Apple Cup Week - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Press Pass Pullman: Apple Cup Week

by Lindsay Joy, SWX Anchor/Reporter
Connect

In this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach tackles important topics like how to win your family Thanksgiving football game. Before that, he talks about preparing for the Huskies with a bye week, Jake Browning, and playoffs. In the (extended) 'Fan Question of the Week,' he touches on holiday traditions, turducken, and which states are his favorite and least favorite. Theo Lawson also joins the show to discuss this year's UW squad and last year's Apple Cup.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • EWU Athletic Director Bill Chaves joins SWX Tonight after playoff snub

    EWU Athletic Director Bill Chaves joins SWX Tonight after playoff snub

    Despite being ranked 19th in the STATS FCS rankings, Eastern Washington fell short of and FCS Tournament berth. On Monday, just over 24 hours after the snub, Eagle Athletic Director Bill Chaves joined SWX Tonight to talk about missing the playoffs, recap Aaron Best's first year at the helm and take a look at the university's basketball programs.

    More >>

    Despite being ranked 19th in the STATS FCS rankings, Eastern Washington fell short of and FCS Tournament berth. On Monday, just over 24 hours after the snub, Eagle Athletic Director Bill Chaves joined SWX Tonight to talk about missing the playoffs, recap Aaron Best's first year at the helm and take a look at the university's basketball programs.

    More >>

  • Press Pass Pullman: Apple Cup Week

    Press Pass Pullman: Apple Cup Week

    In this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach tackles important topics like how to win your family Thanksgiving football game. Before that, he talks about preparing for the Huskies with a bye week, Jake Browning, and playoffs. In the (extended) 'Fan Question of the Week,' he touches on holiday traditions, turducken, and which states are his favorite and least favorite. Theo Lawson also joins the show to discuss this year's UW squad and last year's Apple Cup.

    More >>

    In this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach tackles important topics like how to win your family Thanksgiving football game. Before that, he talks about preparing for the Huskies with a bye week, Jake Browning, and playoffs. In the (extended) 'Fan Question of the Week,' he touches on holiday traditions, turducken, and which states are his favorite and least favorite. Theo Lawson also joins the show to discuss this year's UW squad and last year's Apple Cup.

    More >>

  • Super 8 Plays of the Week 11/20

    Super 8 Plays of the Week 11/20

    Monday, November 20 2017 8:21 PM EST2017-11-21 01:21:47 GMT

    Check out the football championship edition of our Super 8 Plays of the Week.

    More >>

    Check out the football championship edition of our Super 8 Plays of the Week.

    More >>
    •   

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • Press Pass Pullman: Apple Cup Week

    Press Pass Pullman: Apple Cup Week

    In this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach tackles important topics like how to win your family Thanksgiving football game. Before that, he talks about preparing for the Huskies with a bye week, Jake Browning, and playoffs. In the (extended) 'Fan Question of the Week,' he touches on holiday traditions, turducken, and which states are his favorite and least favorite. Theo Lawson also joins the show to discuss this year's UW squad and last year's Apple Cup.

    More >>

    In this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach tackles important topics like how to win your family Thanksgiving football game. Before that, he talks about preparing for the Huskies with a bye week, Jake Browning, and playoffs. In the (extended) 'Fan Question of the Week,' he touches on holiday traditions, turducken, and which states are his favorite and least favorite. Theo Lawson also joins the show to discuss this year's UW squad and last year's Apple Cup.

    More >>

  • Cougars roll past Idaho State 83-62

    Cougars roll past Idaho State 83-62

    Photo: Washington State AthleticsPhoto: Washington State Athletics

    Robert Franks had 25 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists, Malachi Flynn added 15 points and Washington State used a big second-half run to beat Idaho State 83-62 on Saturday.

    More >>

    Robert Franks had 25 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists, Malachi Flynn added 15 points and Washington State used a big second-half run to beat Idaho State 83-62 on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Cougars advance to 3rd round of NCAA Tournament after beating Tennessee in Pk's

    Cougars advance to 3rd round of NCAA Tournament after beating Tennessee in Pk's

    Photo: WSU AthleticsPhoto: WSU Athletics

    For the first time in Washington State soccer history, the Cougs (10-7-4) pushed their way into the third round of the NCAA Championships after advancing past #20 Tennessee (15-4-2) on penalty kicks, 3-1.

    More >>

    For the first time in Washington State soccer history, the Cougs (10-7-4) pushed their way into the third round of the NCAA Championships after advancing past #20 Tennessee (15-4-2) on penalty kicks, 3-1.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.