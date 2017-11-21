Press Pass Pullman: Apple Cup Week

The Victoria Royals spoiled Kailer Yamamoto’s homecoming Friday night as they took down the Spokane Chiefs, 1-0.More >>
The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs’ next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.More >>
The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
Despite being ranked 19th in the STATS FCS rankings, Eastern Washington fell short of and FCS Tournament berth. On Monday, just over 24 hours after the snub, Eagle Athletic Director Bill Chaves joined SWX Tonight to talk about missing the playoffs, recap Aaron Best's first year at the helm and take a look at the university's basketball programs.More >>
In this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach tackles important topics like how to win your family Thanksgiving football game. Before that, he talks about preparing for the Huskies with a bye week, Jake Browning, and playoffs. In the (extended) 'Fan Question of the Week,' he touches on holiday traditions, turducken, and which states are his favorite and least favorite. Theo Lawson also joins the show to discuss this year's UW squad and last year's Apple Cup.More >>
Check out the football championship edition of our Super 8 Plays of the Week.More >>
Eagle head coach Shantay Legans knew the Panthers were going to be a handful for his road-weary team, and a valiant defensive effort in the first half and game-ending 11-1 run by EWU wasn't enough.More >>
The 3-point shooting of Utah State gave No. 17 Gonzaga fits in the first half on Saturday night. The Aggies threw a scare into Gonzaga before the Bulldogs woke up in the second half and rolled to a 79-66 victory.More >>
After receiving first-round byes in the previous five appearances in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs, the Eagles are in a wait-and-see mode following a dominant 59-33 Big Sky Conference victory over Portland State.More >>
Idaho found the end zone on the game’s opening drive, but Coastal Carolina accounted for the rest of the scoring as the Vandals (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) suffered a 13-7 defeat in their home finale Saturday.More >>
Robert Franks had 25 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists, Malachi Flynn added 15 points and Washington State used a big second-half run to beat Idaho State 83-62 on Saturday.More >>
In this week's episode of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach tackles important topics like how to win your family Thanksgiving football game. Before that, he talks about preparing for the Huskies with a bye week, Jake Browning, and playoffs. In the (extended) 'Fan Question of the Week,' he touches on holiday traditions, turducken, and which states are his favorite and least favorite. Theo Lawson also joins the show to discuss this year's UW squad and last year's Apple Cup.More >>
Robert Franks had 25 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists, Malachi Flynn added 15 points and Washington State used a big second-half run to beat Idaho State 83-62 on Saturday.More >>
For the first time in Washington State soccer history, the Cougs (10-7-4) pushed their way into the third round of the NCAA Championships after advancing past #20 Tennessee (15-4-2) on penalty kicks, 3-1.More >>
The Pac-12 Conference has released its 2018 football schedule and Washington State will host seven games in Martin Stadium for the third-straight year.More >>
Down eight midway through the second half, the Cougs (1-2) showed off their high-powered offense with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to escape the Hilltop at San Francisco (1-1) with a 74-70 win.More >>
Mata'afa leads the Pac-12 Conference and is third in the country with 21.5 tackles-for-loss while his 9.5 sacks also pace the conference and are tied for fifth-most in the nation.More >>
Robert Franks had 25 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in regulation, Malachi Flynn added 19 points and eight assists, and Washington State beat Texas Southern 86-84 in overtime on Sunday.More >>
MORAGA, Calif. – A big third quarter run proved to be the difference on the day as Washington State (0-2) fell on the road at Saint Mary's (1-1), 81-75, Sunday afternoon at McKeon Pavilion.More >>
The No. 19 Washington State Cougars force seven turnovers in a 33-25 win over Utah on Saturday. Washington State (9-2, 6-2) are one win away from winning the Pac-12 North and playing in the conference championship game.More >>
In a rematch of their WNIT 3rd round game from a season ago, the Cougs hit the road to take on UC Davis to open the 2017-18 season.More >>
