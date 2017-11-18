Chiefs fall to Victoria 1-0

Maxime Lagace made 24 saves for his first NHL victory in the Vegas Golden Knights' 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Adding Kyle Turris gives the Predators the center depth to match anyone in the NHL.

Kendall Coyne and Megan Bozek each scored a goal and an assist as U.S. women's national team beat Canada 4-2 in a physical game at the Four Nations Cup.

Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn each had a goal and an assist during Tampa Bay's four-goal first period, and the NHL-leading Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2.

Mark Stone scored in regulation and again in overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in the first of two regular-season games in the Swedish capital.

If there are any misgivings about the NHL's crackdown on slashes to the hands, they are not shared by the general managers.

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane, Wash — The Victoria Royals spoiled Kailer Yamamoto’s homecoming Friday night as they took down the Spokane Chiefs, 1-0.

Shots were few and far between on the night, with Victoria edging out Spokane 24-19 on the evening. Neither team managed to take advantage of any of their power play opportunities, Victoria going 0/4 and Spokane going 0/3.

The Chiefs had several opportunities to pull ahead early in the 2nd period, during which they attempted 10 shots, none of which found their way past Victoria netminder Griffen Outhouse.

In the third period, Spokane goaltender Dawson Weatherill used his stick to poke the puck off of a Victoria stick on two separate occasions while adding several point blank saves as well.

After nearly 59 minutes of scoreless hockey, Victoria’s Jared Freadrich took a pass from Regan Nagy near the blue line and found a spot just inside the far post to score the games first and one goal, giving the Royals the 1-0 lead they sustained for the final minute.

The Chiefs return to action Saturday night when they take on the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:05 p.m. Mike Boyle will have the call on 94.1 FM The Bear starting with the pre-game show at 6:30pm. It will be Spokane Chiefs Beanie Night, with the first 3,000 fans through the gates of Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena receiving a Spokane Chiefs beanie!