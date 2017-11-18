Whitworth start 2017-18 campaign with 87-59 win over Whittier

The Pirates start the 2017-18 campaign 1-0, while the Poets fell to 0-1. Grace Douglas led Whitworth with 21 points and 5 assists.More >>
The entire team and coaching staff is either deaf or hard of hearing, with the exception of the equipment manager who serves as the team's interpreter. Despite what some might think is a disadvantage, the Bison are a successful basketball program.More >>
Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.More >>
Ben College scored a career-high 31 points to lead Whitworth University to a 92-56 win over visiting Gallaudet University in a non-conference men's basketball game on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
Both Violet Kapri Morrow and Uriah Howard led the Eagles in double figures, setting new career highs. Morrow posted 25 points and led the team with 11 rebounds for her first career double-double.More >>
For the first time in Washington State soccer history, the Cougs (10-7-4) pushed their way into the third round of the NCAA Championships after advancing past #20 Tennessee (15-4-2) on penalty kicks, 3-1.More >>
Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.More >>
Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...More >>
The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota.More >>
The Pac-12 Conference has released its 2018 football schedule and Washington State will host seven games in Martin Stadium for the third-straight year.More >>
Ben College scored a career-high 31 points to lead Whitworth University to a 92-56 win over visiting Gallaudet University in a non-conference men's basketball game on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
Carter Skaggs had 26 points and seven rebounds, and Viont'e Daniels added 17 points as Washington State beat Seattle University 75-59 on Wednesday night.More >>
Jordan Lester scored 26 points in his Whitworth debut and Ben College added 18 points for the Pirates, who earned their fifth straight season-opening victory.More >>
Northwest Conference football coaches have selected Whitworth senior quarterback Ian Kolste as the 2017 NWC Offensive Player of the Year, headlining a list of 14 Pirate players named to the 2017 All-NWC Football Team, which was released today by the conference office.More >>
The Pirates finish 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NWC. Whitworth has 25 wins over the last three seasons, tying the 2006-08 teams for second-most wins in a three-year stretch in school historyMore >>
Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.More >>
Whitworth earned its third straight win by defeating Pacific 30-20 in Forest Grove, Oregon on Saturday.More >>
