College scores 31 as Whitworth rolls past Gallaudet 92-56

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Ben College scored a career-high 31 points to lead Whitworth University to a 92-56 win over visiting Gallaudet University in a non-conference men's basketball game on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

College made 9-13 from three-point range, nearly tying the Pirates' school record of ten three-pointers in a game. Whitworth point guard Jordan Lester finished one assist shy of a triple double with 13 points, ten rebounds and nine assists.

The Pirates (2-0) outscored the Bison (0-2) 46-28 in each half.

Whitworth finished the game 34-68 (50%) from the field, 15-34 (44.1%) from beyond the arc. The Pirates also ended up with a 46-38 edge in rebounding and led for the final 38:04 of the game.

After taking an 18-point lead at halftime, Whitworth stretched the lead to 62-37 on a Kyle Roach layup five minutes into the second half. Still trailing 67-42, Gallaudet went on a 12-0 run to cut the lead to 67-54 with under eight minutes to play. At that point Whitworth's starters returned to the floor and promptly scored 18 consecutive points as part of a 23-0 run over the next five and a half minutes. College hit his final two three-pointers during that last run.

"I think one of the things that was really evident tonight is the connection our backcourt is building between Ben, Jared and Kyle," said Whitworth head coach Matt Logie. "It leads to a lot of unselfish play and open shots for a lot of guys."

Roach added 15 points for the Pirates. Lester led the Pirates in rebounding and assists.

"We were effective on both offense and defense," Logie said. "The defense came in waves, while the offense was pretty consistent except for one four minute stretch. We've still got a lot of room for growth, which is encouraging."

Andy Cruz finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bison, who shot 19-64 (29.7%) from the floor, 7-23 (30.4%) from three-point range.

College came within one three-pointer of tying the record of 10 set by David Riley in 2011 against Willamette University.

Whitworth will return to host Waynesburg University on Saturday night at 6:00 pm while Gallaudet travels to play at Whitman.