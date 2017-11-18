Eagles fall short in 4th, losing to BYU 73-69

The Pirates start the 2017-18 campaign 1-0, while the Poets fell to 0-1. Grace Douglas led Whitworth with 21 points and 5 assists.More >>
The entire team and coaching staff is either deaf or hard of hearing, with the exception of the equipment manager who serves as the team's interpreter. Despite what some might think is a disadvantage, the Bison are a successful basketball program.More >>
Tucked in the south tunnel of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse sit the unsung heroes of the Montana State game day experience, the Bobcat equipment team.More >>
Ben College scored a career-high 31 points to lead Whitworth University to a 92-56 win over visiting Gallaudet University in a non-conference men's basketball game on Friday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.More >>
Both Violet Kapri Morrow and Uriah Howard led the Eagles in double figures, setting new career highs. Morrow posted 25 points and led the team with 11 rebounds for her first career double-double.More >>
For the first time in Washington State soccer history, the Cougs (10-7-4) pushed their way into the third round of the NCAA Championships after advancing past #20 Tennessee (15-4-2) on penalty kicks, 3-1.More >>
Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.More >>
Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...More >>
The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota.More >>
The Pac-12 Conference has released its 2018 football schedule and Washington State will host seven games in Martin Stadium for the third-straight year.More >>
In just the third game of Legans' short head coaching career, the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team pulled off one of the biggest victories in school history by beating Stanford 67-61 Tuesday.More >>
Eastern's defensive effort was good enough to win. But 11 missed free throws and 40 percent shooting by the Eagles helped the University of Washington survive for a 79-69 victory over the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team Sunday.More >>
The No. 19/21 Eastern Washington University football team had huge contributions by its defense, punter Jordan Dascalo and running back Sam McPherson as the Eagles beat North Dakota Saturday.More >>
The No. 14 Eastern Washington University soccer team battled No. 3 Southern California to a double-overtime contest in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team opened up the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night (Nov. 10) at Fresno State. The Eagles were unable to top the Bulldogs, falling by a score of 81-56.More >>
The head coaching career for Shantay Legans got off to a defensive-minded start, as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team officially opened the 2017-18 season with an 82-61 victory over Walla Walla University from Walla Walla.More >>
A year after both schools went undefeated to share the Big Sky Conference football title and were picked to finish 1-2 this year as well, Eastern Washington University will play for its postseason life this Saturday.More >>
Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players for EWU, which opens its season Friday (Nov. 10) at 1:05 p.m. against Walla Walla.More >>
Under 17th year head coach Wendy Schuller, the Eagles return three starters from a team that went 19-14 overall last seasonMore >>
