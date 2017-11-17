Cougars advance to 3rd round of NCAA Tournament after beating Tennessee in Pk's

By Washington State Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the first time in Washington State soccer history, the Cougs (10-7-4) pushed their way into the third round of the NCAA Championships after advancing past #20 Tennessee (15-4-2) on penalty kicks, 3-1, Friday afternoon in the Florida regional. The Cougs dominated the shootout thanks to three huge saves from Ella Dederick as the redshirt-junior denied three-straight Volunteer attempts. On the other end, the Cougs would not be denied as Maegan O'Neill, Sofia Anker-Kofoed, and Jordan Branch all calmly slotted home their attempts from the spot. For WSU, the shootout victory would not have been possible without the late game heroics from their senior Kelsee Crenshaw as the fourth-year outside back staved off elimination and the end to her collegiate career with a long-range bomb in the 79' to even the game at 2-2. Crenshaw's rocket from deep was necessary after Tennessee took a 2-1 lead into the locker room thanks to a pair of goals Danielle Marcano. Marcano's strikes put the Vols ahead after WSU had opened the scoring in just the 13' when sophomore sensation Morgan Weaver drilled her first postseason goal on the Cougs first shot of the day.



Coach's Quote Of The Match

"What a game. Cougs advance into the Round of 16 off of a 2-2 tie that goes into penalty kicks. What a performance from our goalkeeper over here, Ella, and the three young ladies who took the shots to close the deal…Here's this little old team from Washington State, Pullman, Washington that comes to Orlando and beats an unbelievable UCF team, knocks them out. Then comes down here and plays a fantastic Tennessee team. When we packed two weeks ago I told the team we're coming here to win and we're coming here to stay. Pack your bags and we're going to go out on this journey."

Things You Need To Know