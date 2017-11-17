Figure Skaters compete at sectional championships

For skaters like Sean Rabbit, the chance to realize a dream and make the 2018 Olympic team will come in just over a month at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.More >>
The award “honors an MLS player who has overcome injuries and/or adversity to achieve success during the 2017 MLS regular season.”More >>
The Seahawks have signed cornerback Byron Maxwell, bringing back a player who was a starter on the 2014 team that advanced to Super Bowl XLIX.More >>
The Volberg native also became the first rider ever to win the first three rounds, and with the championship earnings of $1 million, raised his 2017 winnings to $1.5 million.More >>
The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs’ next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.More >>
CHENEY, Wash. - A pair of Eastern Washington University football players will not be making the trip to play North Dakota this week for violation of team rules, EWU head coach Aaron Best announced on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 5). The two players are junior quarterback Gage Gubrud and junior linebacker Kurt Calhoun.More >>
Cleveland waived the 6’4”, 300-pounder on Sept. 2 and he signed with the 49ers, but was released Oct. 24. Cooper, a Washington State product, totaled 121 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in three years for the Cougars.More >>
The first leg will take place at BC Place on Sunday, October 29 at 5:30 p.m. PT (ESPN), with the return leg to take place at CenturyLink Field on Thursday, November 2.More >>
The seven-time Pro Bowler has 122.5 career sacks, which is third among active players behind Julius Peppers (150.0) and DeMarcus Ware (138.5).More >>
Check out this week's top moments and plays in sports!More >>
