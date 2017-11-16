UW announces 2018 football schedule - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

UW announces 2018 football schedule

Photo: UW Athletics Photo: UW Athletics

By Washington Athletics

Washington's 2018 football schedule has been revealed, along with the rest of the Pac-12 slate, the conference office announced today.
 
The Huskies' non-conference slate had already been previously set, but the dates of the nine conference games were made public today.

Fans interested in becoming a season ticket holder for the 2018 season can place a deposit now by clicking here. By placing a deposit, fans will have access to select the best available seats via the reallocation process in February.
 
The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota. In a break from recent form, the Huskies then open conference play with games Sept. 15 at Utah and Sept. 22 vs. Arizona State. The third and final non-conference game comes Sept. 29 vs. BYU.
 
Following that one, the Huskies travel to UCLA and Oregon to begin October, before playing host to Colorado on Oct. 20 and traveling to Cal on Oct. 27.
 
November gets underway with home game vs. Stanford, followed by the UW's bye week on Nov. 10. The final home game of the year is Nov. 17 vs. Oregon State and the season wraps up with the Apple Cup in Pullman on Friday, Nov. 23, the UW's only non-Saturday game of the year.
 
The 2018 Pac-12 Championship game is Friday, Nov. 30, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
 
The conference office and its TV partners will likely announce game times for first three weeks of the season, plus weekday games late next spring or early summer.
 
Here is the 2018 Washington football schedule:
 
Sat., Sept. 1 – vs. Auburn (at Atlanta)
Sat., Sept. 8 – NORTH DAKOTA
Sat., Sept. 15 – at Utah
Sat., Sept. 22 – ARIZONA STATE
Sat., Sept. 29 – BRIGHAM YOUNG
Sat., Oct. 6 – at UCLA
Sat., Oct. 13 – at Oregon
Sat., Oct. 20 – COLORADO
Sat., Oct. 27 – at California
Sat., Nov. 3 – STANFORD
Sat., Nov. 10 – bye
Sat., Nov. 17 – OREGON STATE
Fri., Nov. 23 – at Washington State

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Huskies lose overtime thriller to Seattle U in NCAA Tournament opener

    Huskies lose overtime thriller to Seattle U in NCAA Tournament opener

    Photo: UW AthleticsPhoto: UW Athletics

    Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.

    More >>

    Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.

    More >>

  • Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

    Former Player Turned Doctor Helps Grizzlies

    Friday, November 17 2017 12:33 AM EST2017-11-17 05:33:54 GMT

    Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...

    More >>

    Griz Senior linebacker Connor Strahm will be playing in his final Brawl of the Wild this Saturday. One reason Strahm is able to be on the field is Doctor Larry Stayner who surgically repaired both of Strahm’s shoulders. “My first one was pretty scary, he kind of had to talk me through it a little and he had to talk me through the anesthesia,” said Strahm. “I actually do remember that him being on the operating room table and me coming in and him being ner...

    More >>

  • UW announces 2018 football schedule

    UW announces 2018 football schedule

    Photo: UW AthleticsPhoto: UW Athletics

    The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota.

    More >>

    The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.