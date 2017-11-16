UW announces 2018 football schedule

By Washington Athletics

Washington's 2018 football schedule has been revealed, along with the rest of the Pac-12 slate, the conference office announced today.



The Huskies' non-conference slate had already been previously set, but the dates of the nine conference games were made public today.



Fans interested in becoming a season ticket holder for the 2018 season can place a deposit now by clicking here. By placing a deposit, fans will have access to select the best available seats via the reallocation process in February.



The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota. In a break from recent form, the Huskies then open conference play with games Sept. 15 at Utah and Sept. 22 vs. Arizona State. The third and final non-conference game comes Sept. 29 vs. BYU.



Following that one, the Huskies travel to UCLA and Oregon to begin October, before playing host to Colorado on Oct. 20 and traveling to Cal on Oct. 27.



November gets underway with home game vs. Stanford, followed by the UW's bye week on Nov. 10. The final home game of the year is Nov. 17 vs. Oregon State and the season wraps up with the Apple Cup in Pullman on Friday, Nov. 23, the UW's only non-Saturday game of the year.



The 2018 Pac-12 Championship game is Friday, Nov. 30, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.



The conference office and its TV partners will likely announce game times for first three weeks of the season, plus weekday games late next spring or early summer.



Here is the 2018 Washington football schedule:



Sat., Sept. 1 – vs. Auburn (at Atlanta)

Sat., Sept. 8 – NORTH DAKOTA

Sat., Sept. 15 – at Utah

Sat., Sept. 22 – ARIZONA STATE

Sat., Sept. 29 – BRIGHAM YOUNG

Sat., Oct. 6 – at UCLA

Sat., Oct. 13 – at Oregon

Sat., Oct. 20 – COLORADO

Sat., Oct. 27 – at California

Sat., Nov. 3 – STANFORD

Sat., Nov. 10 – bye

Sat., Nov. 17 – OREGON STATE

Fri., Nov. 23 – at Washington State