WSU football announces 2018 football schedule

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Pac-12 Conference has released its 2018 football schedule and Washington State will host seven games in Martin Stadium for the third-straight year, and five of six overall, highlighted by five conference contests culminating with the Apple Cup Friday, Nov. 23.



"The 2018 season marks the third-straight year where seven home games will be played in Pullman, and it will be five of six years when you extend that to the 2021 season," said WSU Deputy Director of Athletics Mike Marlow. "With three-straight bowl games under coach Leach, and four in the past five years, we expect more great moments at Martin Stadium during the 2018 campaign."



After opening with five-straight home contests this year, the Cougars will begin 2018 on the road at Wyoming, Sept. 1. The two teams met in 2015 with WSU coming away with a 31-14 win in Martin Stadium. The following week the Cougars open their home schedule by hosting San Jose State Sept. 8. The most recent game in the series is 1996, when WSU recorded a 52-16 victory in Pullman.



The Cougars conclude their nonconference schedule by hosting Eastern Washington, Sept. 15. WSU owns a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series and looks to redeem a narrow defeat to the Eagles in the 2016 opener.



The Pac-12 slate begins Sept. 21 at USC in a Friday night contest. It marks the second-straight-Friday night matchup against the Trojans, with WSU coming away with a dramatic, 30-27, win in Martin Stadium earlier this year. The Cougars open their home conference schedule the following week against Utah, Sept. 29. WSU has won three-straight against the Utes, including a 49-37 victory in 2013, the last time they met in Martin Stadium. The game will also mark Homecoming Weekend on the Pullman campus.



WSU returns to the road Oct. 6 when they travel to Corvallis for a matchup at Oregon State. The Cougars have won the last four meetings in the series, including two in Corvallis, the last being a 35-31 win in 2016. The OSU game leads into the lone bye week of the season for the Cougars. Unlink the 2017 schedule when WSU played 11 games before their bye, 2018 will see the bye coming at the midpoint of the season.



Following the bye, WSU begins a stretch of playing four of its final six games in Martin Stadium by hosting Oregon Oct. 20. The Cougars have won three straight in the series, their longest streak since winning four from 1981-84. A road contest at Stanford follows on Oct. 27, with WSU looking for its second-straight win on The Farm, and third overall.



A home contest against California Nov. 3 will highlight Dad's Weekend festivities in Pullman. WSU posted a 56-21 victory in 2016, the last time these teams met in Pullman. WSU concludes its 2018 road schedule when they visit Colorado Nov. 10. WSU posted a 28-0 victory over the Buffs earlier this season in Pullman.



The final two games on the schedule will be played in Pullman, beginning with a Nov. 17 matchup against Arizona. WSU defeated the Wildcats 69-7 in 2016, the last meeting in Pullman. The regular season concludes with a Nov. 23 matchup against Washington in the Apple Cup. For the second time in three years, the game will be played the Friday following Thanksgiving.



Deposits are now being taken for all new 2018 season tickets at wsucougars.com. Current season ticket holders will receive their renewal notices in February. Single-game tickets for road contests go on sale in April, while single-game tickets for all Martin Stadium contests will be available beginning in August. For more information, visit wsucougars.com or call 1-800-Go-Cougs.



The complete 2018 football schedule for Washington State follows:



Sept. 1 – at Wyoming

Sept. 8 – San Jose State

Sept. 15 – Eastern Washington

Sept. 21 – at USC

Sept. 29 – Utah (Homecoming)

Oct. 6 – at Oregon State

Oct. 13 – BYE

Oct. 20 – Oregon

Oct. 27– at Stanford

Nov. 3 – California (Dad's Weekend)

Nov. 10 – at Colorado

Nov. 17 – Arizona

Nov. 23 – Washington (Apple Cup)

