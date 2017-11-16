WSU gets 1st win of season beating USF 74-70 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

WSU gets 1st win of season beating USF 74-70

Photo: WSU Athletics Photo: WSU Athletics

By Washington State Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Down eight midway through the second half, the Cougs (1-2) showed off their high-powered offense with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to escape the Hilltop at San Francisco (1-1) with a 74-70 win Wednesday night. Finding the gear that had alluded them for much of the game, the Cougs scored 10 unanswered points in just under two minutes to turn a deficit into a 68-61 advantage just under six minutes to play. Six different Cougs put the ball in the basket during the game-clinching run, capping off the barrage of buckets with a pair of three-pointers from Alexys Swedlund and Louise Brown. From there, WSU would hold on as the Dons made a late run as they had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but could not convert from the line. Overall, the contest was truly a game of runs as WSU jumped out front by seven early only to see USF respond to pull within one by halftime. The Dons would use an 8-0 run out of the locker room to take control of the game only to see the Cougs, led by Borislava Hristova chase the down the lead in the fourth. Hristova came up with a game-high 20 points to lead the way while Kayla Washington chipped in a career-best 13 and Chanelle Molina added 11.

Coach's Quote Of The Match
"I thought it was a gritty, gritty performance by our team. It was obviously a game of runs and San Francisco certainly made a lot of them, but I thought we really showed some poise and understood that hey we just have to fight back defensively. We've got to get stops and we can't allow them to get second shots. I thought we won the game tonight on the boards and it feels good to say that after the first two games."

Things You Need To Know

  • The Cougs earned their first win of the year with the victory over USF. WSU has won the last six meetings between the two sides.
  • Borislava Hristova tallied her 12th career 20-point effort. She tied her career-best of eight rebounds, a mark set in the season opener at UC Davis. She has scored in double-figures in all three games to start the year for the Cougs.-
  • Chanelle Molina's 11-points marked her first double-digit effort of the season and first since suffering an ACL tear at Arizona State last season. She ended her freshman campaign with 12-straight double-digit scoring games. She would also add a season-best six assists.
  • The Cougs held a 51-38 edge on the glass with Nike McClure tallying a season-best 12 rebounds, one shy of her career best of 13.
  • The Dons put two in double-figures with Shannon Powell posting 16 points and Kayln Simon adding 11. Powell also grabbed 10 rebounds to post the double-double.
  • WSU shot 55% from the floor in the fourth to push its game total to 43.1% (31-of-72). WSU held USF to 39.1% (27-of-69) shooting from the floor including 37.5% shooting in the fourth.
  • WSU returns home to play its first official game of the season at Beasley Coliseum Sunday, Nov. 19 when the Cougs host #25 Kentucky at 1 p.m. The game can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.
