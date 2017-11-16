WSU gets 1st win of season beating USF 74-70

By Washington State Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Down eight midway through the second half, the Cougs (1-2) showed off their high-powered offense with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to escape the Hilltop at San Francisco (1-1) with a 74-70 win Wednesday night. Finding the gear that had alluded them for much of the game, the Cougs scored 10 unanswered points in just under two minutes to turn a deficit into a 68-61 advantage just under six minutes to play. Six different Cougs put the ball in the basket during the game-clinching run, capping off the barrage of buckets with a pair of three-pointers from Alexys Swedlund and Louise Brown. From there, WSU would hold on as the Dons made a late run as they had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but could not convert from the line. Overall, the contest was truly a game of runs as WSU jumped out front by seven early only to see USF respond to pull within one by halftime. The Dons would use an 8-0 run out of the locker room to take control of the game only to see the Cougs, led by Borislava Hristova chase the down the lead in the fourth. Hristova came up with a game-high 20 points to lead the way while Kayla Washington chipped in a career-best 13 and Chanelle Molina added 11.



Coach's Quote Of The Match

"I thought it was a gritty, gritty performance by our team. It was obviously a game of runs and San Francisco certainly made a lot of them, but I thought we really showed some poise and understood that hey we just have to fight back defensively. We've got to get stops and we can't allow them to get second shots. I thought we won the game tonight on the boards and it feels good to say that after the first two games."

