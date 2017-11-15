Whitworth beats La Verne 95-73 in midnight opener

Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.More >>
This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.More >>
The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.More >>
Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.More >>
Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) on Monday at 6 p.m.More >>
Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.More >>
Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.More >>
Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.More >>
The Zags are 30-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with eight trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.More >>
The Saints will play on Friday at 9:45 versus the winner of Vanguard and Bethel, while Providence will take on MidAmerican Nazarene on Friday at 6:15.More >>
Roach averaged a team-best 18.7 points per game this season, which ranked third in the NWC.More >>
Michael Scarlett scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the final 3:15 of the game as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps edged 2nd-ranked Whitworth 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.More >>
The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.More >>
Roach, a junior from Marinwood, California, becomes the 12th player in Pirate history to earn NWC Player of the Year recognition.More >>
The 5-3 guard from Honolulu averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. She led the conference in assists by a wide margin and ranked 23rd in all of NCAA Division III.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates (22-3 overall, 14-2 NWC) will now turn their attention to the NWC tournament semifinals on Thursday.More >>
Whitworth opened the second half on fire, making its first six baskets from the field to complete the 18-0 spurt that spanned both halves.More >>
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.More >>
Casey Poe scored a game-high 23 points as the fifth-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 83-49 on Tuesday evening.More >>
