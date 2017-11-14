Gonzaga's Williams named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

By Gonzaga Athletics

LOS ANGELES -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Johnathan Williams was named to the 2018 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50, announced Tuesday. The award is the most prestigious collegiate basketball honor and recognizes the nation's most outstanding basketball player each year.

Williams was recently named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List. He is two points shy of reaching the 1,000-point plateau in his career. The redshirt senior scored 16 points in the season-opening win over Texas Southern. He added eight rebounds and three assists.

Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, including 40 percent from behind-the-arc (16-of-40). He blocked 36 shots and made 27 steals in 2016-17.

The Memphis, Tenn. native, was named First Team All-West Coast Conference and the Most Outstanding Player on the All-Tournament Team during the NCAA Tournament West Regional in San Jose, Calif.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2018 John R. Wooden Award Men's Player of the Year presented by Wendy's. Players not chosen to the preseason list are eligible for the Wooden Award midseason list, late season list and the National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they are also making progress toward graduation and maintaining at least a cumulative 2.0 GPA. Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players, who have been qualified as meeting the standards set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee.

Voting will open prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team will be announced the week of the "Elite Eight" round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2018 John R. Wooden Award will be presented during the ESPN College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy's on April 6.

Gonzaga welcomes Howard tonight at 6.