Kolste named NWC offensive MVP, 14 Pirates honored

The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs’ next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.More >>
The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
Included are three Spokane Chiefs prospects, including Jack Finley (British Columbia), Reed Jacobson (Saskatchewan) and Alex Von Sprecken (Saskatchewan).More >>
Northwest Conference football coaches have selected Whitworth senior quarterback Ian Kolste as the 2017 NWC Offensive Player of the Year, headlining a list of 14 Pirate players named to the 2017 All-NWC Football Team, which was released today by the conference office.More >>
They took a few minutes to get going, but once they did the Idaho Vandals rolled to a 101-62 win over George Fox in Memorial Gym on Monday night.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs opened their season falling 65-49 at Colorado State on Monday night in Fort Collins, Colo.More >>
Check out this week's top plays from State Volleyball, college hoops, and the high school football semifinals.More >>
Eastern's defensive effort was good enough to win. But 11 missed free throws and 40 percent shooting by the Eagles helped the University of Washington survive for a 79-69 victory over the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team Sunday.More >>
Robert Franks had 25 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in regulation, Malachi Flynn added 19 points and eight assists, and Washington State beat Texas Southern 86-84 in overtime on Sunday.More >>
MORAGA, Calif. – A big third quarter run proved to be the difference on the day as Washington State (0-2) fell on the road at Saint Mary's (1-1), 81-75, Sunday afternoon at McKeon Pavilion.More >>
The No. 19 Washington State Cougars force seven turnovers in a 33-25 win over Utah on Saturday. Washington State (9-2, 6-2) are one win away from winning the Pac-12 North and playing in the conference championship game.More >>
The Pirates finish 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NWC. Whitworth has 25 wins over the last three seasons, tying the 2006-08 teams for second-most wins in a three-year stretch in school historyMore >>
The No. 19/21 Eastern Washington University football team had huge contributions by its defense, punter Jordan Dascalo and running back Sam McPherson as the Eagles beat North Dakota Saturday.More >>
Northwest Conference football coaches have selected Whitworth senior quarterback Ian Kolste as the 2017 NWC Offensive Player of the Year, headlining a list of 14 Pirate players named to the 2017 All-NWC Football Team, which was released today by the conference office.More >>
The Pirates finish 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NWC. Whitworth has 25 wins over the last three seasons, tying the 2006-08 teams for second-most wins in a three-year stretch in school historyMore >>
Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.More >>
Whitworth earned its third straight win by defeating Pacific 30-20 in Forest Grove, Oregon on Saturday.More >>
A ten-point swing over a 30-second span at the end of the third quarter proved to be the difference for visiting Whitworth in a 30-20 win at Pacific University.More >>
Whitworth University will make the first of two consecutive trips to the state of Oregon this week with a game at Pacific University in Forest Grove.More >>
Whitworth University returns home to take on its oldest football rival on Saturday when the Pirates host the University of Puget Sound in the Pine Bowl at 1:05 pm. The game televised regionally on SWX and will be heard live in Spokane on KSBN 1230am and on the world wide web at KSBN.net. The radio broadcast will begin at 12:45 pm.More >>
Whitworth overcame the absence of record-setting QB Ian Kolste with a total team effort to end a two-game losing streak. The Pirates improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the NWC.More >>
