Sherwood, Sanders lead Idaho to first win

By: Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – They took a few minutes to get going, but once they did the Idaho Vandals rolled to a 101-62 win over George Fox in Memorial Gym on Monday night.



THE GAME



George Fox came out hot, with Mason Green-Richards knocking down four 3's in the opening minutes. The Bruins would take a 22-17 lead with 12:37 to play in the first, but Idaho would respond and take over from there.



The Vandals closed the half on a 42-13 run, with Victor Sanders doing a lot of that work himself. Sanders finished the half with 21 points, going 4-of-4 from range.



Things were much of the same in the second half, with Idaho holding control for much of the frame on its way to the 101-62 win. Brayon Blake and Nate Sherwood got things going in the second half, with each recording a double-double. Nate Sherwood finished the night with a career-high 28 points on just 12 field goal attempts, to go along with a career-high 13 rebounds. Blake finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.



Idaho shot the ball well, finishing at 52.4 percent (33-of-63) and connected on 9-of-25 (36%) from beyond the arc. Idaho did struggle controlling the ball for the second straight night, committing 16 turnovers.



THE NAME



Nate Sherwood. He finished the night with a career-high 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting. He also tore down a career-best 13 rebounds, including six offensive. The younger Sherwood also took care of his business at the free throw line, going 8-of-9 from the charity stripe.



THE NOTES



Victor Sanders moved into ninth in program history in scoring with 1,258 career points. Next up on the list is Chuck White, who scored 1,319 points from 1960-63.



Sanders went 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, the fifth best shooting night in program history. His 85.7 percentage from beyond the arc is the fifth best in a single game in team history (minimum of five makes). No Vandal has ever gone 6-of-6 or better in a single game. Chad Sherwood accomplished the same feat last season against Portland State.



Brayon Blake recorded his second double-double of his career. Blake also had a double-double in the season opener against Corban last year.



Nate Sherwood posted career-bests in points, rebounds, field goals (but not field goals attempted), free throws and free throws attempted. He posted his second career double-double, with his first coming at NAU during his freshman season.



THE QUOTES



It's obviously good to be able to get our first win of the season," said head coach Don Verlin. I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. We had a number of guys step up and really rebound the ball, none more than Nate Sherwood and Brayon Blake. They did a nice job on the backboards tonight."