Zags go cold in season opening loss at Colorado State

By Gonzaga Athletics

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Gonzaga Bulldogs opened their season falling 65-49 at Colorado State on Monday night in Fort Collins, Colo.

The Bulldogs raced to a 20-9 lead after one quarter, shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, but shot 22 percent for the remainder of the game, not making another three. Jill Barta led the Zags with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Zykera Rice added 10 points, and blocked two shots along with Barta. Chandler Smith added nine points and Laura Stockton had three assists and five boards. CSU ended up shooting 43 percent, after shooting 20 percent in the first quarter and made 11 threes on the game, 10 after the first quarter. CSU out-rebounded GU 48-33, but Gonzaga did force 19 turnovers, with 14 steals, for 19 points.

The Zags held CSU scoreless for a six-minute stretch midway through the first quarter and led 20-9 thanks to a 13-1 run. Barta scored nine in the quarter, hitting a deep three as the trail late in the quarter. GU forced four turnovers and led 12-7 on the glass, while shooting 50%.

The first half of the second quarter was more balanced, and then CSU cut the lead to two, 24-22, thanks to a 10-0 run over four and a half minutes. Rice broke that run with four-consecutive points. The Rams came back to claim their first lead, 30-29, with two minutes left in the half. CSU took a 33-31 lead into the half. Barta ended the half with 11 points and Smith and Rice had seven each. The Rams shot 67 percent in the second quarter, while GU shot 29 percent. GU forced CSU into 12 first-half turnovers.

At the 4:14 point of the third quarter, Rice scored on the inbounds out of the timeout, the first points of the half for GU to cut it to 40-33. CSU extended that lead back to 46-35 with one minute left in the third quarter. GU tacked on three from there and trailed 46-38 at the end of three. A three from CSU five minutes into the fourth quarter extended the lead to 12, 54-42. The Rams took home the 65-49 win.

The Zags (0-1) will look to rebound in the young season on Saturday night at Montana at 6 pm. Live links are available at GoZags.com.