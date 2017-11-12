Eags open long road trip with 79-69 loss at UW

Check out this week's top plays from State Volleyball, college hoops, and the high school football semifinals.More >>
Eastern's defensive effort was good enough to win. But 11 missed free throws and 40 percent shooting by the Eagles helped the University of Washington survive for a 79-69 victory over the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team Sunday.More >>
Robert Franks had 25 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in regulation, Malachi Flynn added 19 points and eight assists, and Washington State beat Texas Southern 86-84 in overtime on Sunday.More >>
MORAGA, Calif. – A big third quarter run proved to be the difference on the day as Washington State (0-2) fell on the road at Saint Mary's (1-1), 81-75, Sunday afternoon at McKeon Pavilion.More >>
The No. 19 Washington State Cougars force seven turnovers in a 33-25 win over Utah on Saturday. Washington State (9-2, 6-2) are one win away from winning the Pac-12 North and playing in the conference championship game.More >>
The Pirates finish 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NWC. Whitworth has 25 wins over the last three seasons, tying the 2006-08 teams for second-most wins in a three-year stretch in school historyMore >>
The No. 19/21 Eastern Washington University football team had huge contributions by its defense, punter Jordan Dascalo and running back Sam McPherson as the Eagles beat North Dakota Saturday.More >>
The No. 14 Eastern Washington University soccer team battled No. 3 Southern California to a double-overtime contest in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.More >>
Idaho got it to within five with 11:42 to play on a jumper by Nate Sherwood, but Nevada would get hot from there, pulling away in the final minutes for the 88-64.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team opened up the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night (Nov. 10) at Fresno State. The Eagles were unable to top the Bulldogs, falling by a score of 81-56.More >>
The head coaching career for Shantay Legans got off to a defensive-minded start, as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team officially opened the 2017-18 season with an 82-61 victory over Walla Walla University from Walla Walla.More >>
A year after both schools went undefeated to share the Big Sky Conference football title and were picked to finish 1-2 this year as well, Eastern Washington University will play for its postseason life this Saturday.More >>
Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players for EWU, which opens its season Friday (Nov. 10) at 1:05 p.m. against Walla Walla.More >>
Under 17th year head coach Wendy Schuller, the Eagles return three starters from a team that went 19-14 overall last seasonMore >>
The rematch will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 11 at noon. EWU earned a No. 14 seed and received an automatic bid after winning the Big Sky Conference Tournament title for the second year in a row.More >>
It's déjà vu all over again for the Eastern Washington University women's soccer team as they are headed to take on the No. 2 seeded University of Southern California at the NCAA Division I Soccer Tournament for the second year in a row.More >>
