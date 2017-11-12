Saint Mary's sends WSU women to 0-2 start

By WSU Athletics

MORAGA, Calif. – A big third quarter run proved to be the difference on the day as Washington State (0-2) fell on the road at Saint Mary's (1-1), 81-75, Sunday afternoon at McKeon Pavilion. Just as the Cougs appeared to be taking total control of the game, Saint Mary's was able to find its offensive rhythm from the free throw line as the Gaels hit six-straight from the charity stripe to kick off a 13-6 run that closed out the third quarter. Down by nine with just over four to play, the Cougs would instantly cut the lead to just four, finishing their quick outburst with a three from Alexys Swedlund, her fourth of the game. However, the outburst would be a flash as WSU went cold for the final three minutes of the game going just 1-for-8 allowing the Gaels to hold on for the win. In addition to the huge discrepancy at the line, the Gaels also benefited from controlling the glass as Saint Mary's held a 43-30 edge on the boards led by Megan McKay's 11. The big center for the Gaels used her advantage underneath to score a game-high 22 points including a back-breaking put-back with just over one-minute to play that essentially sealed the win for Saint Mary's.



Coach's Quote Of The Match

"We battled really hard today. For our second game out we battled much better than the first time. I thought that where we lost the game was in the rebound trenches. We have to be able to finish defensive plays with people boxing out and grabbing rebounds and not allowing our opponents to get those second and third opportunities. Quite frankly that's where we lost the battle today."