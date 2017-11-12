Cougs need OT to edge Texas Southern in opener

By WSU Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Robert Franks had 25 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in regulation, Malachi Flynn added 19 points and eight assists, and Washington State beat Texas Southern 86-84 in overtime on Sunday.

Texas Southern led by as many as 22 points in the first half and had an 18-point lead at halftime.

Washington State established the lead early in overtime with a 3-pointer from Flynn. He was just 2 of 11 from distance, but both makes come in overtime.

Milan Acquaah added 12 points for Washington State (1-0), including a 3-point play with two minutes remaining in overtime.

Donte Clark had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Texas Southern (0-2), which lost to No. 18 Gonzaga on Friday. Demontrae Jefferson also had 22 points and six assists, and Kevin Scott added 19 points. Seven-foot-2 Trayvon Reed grabbed 15 rebounds.

Texas Southern had the lead for 35 minutes of the game. The Tigers shot 62.5 percent in the first half, including 58.3 percent from 3. However, in the second half, Texas Southern shot 37.9 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: This kind of come-from-behind victory should give the Cougars a lot of momentum going forward.

Texas Southern: This was the second of 13 straight road games to open the season for the Tigers.

UP NEXT

Texas Southern plays at Ohio State on Thursday night.

Washington State hosts Seattle University on Wednesday.