WSU beats Utah 33-25 to move to 9-2 on season

The No. 19 Washington State Cougars force seven turnovers in a 33-25 win over Utah on Saturday.

Washington State (9-2, 6-2) are one win away from winning the Pac-12 North and playing in the conference championship game.

Quarterback Luke Falk set the Pac-12 career touchdown passing record on a touchdown throw to Kyle Sweet in the second quarter. Falk surpassed former USC quarterback Matt Barkley with his 117th touchdown pass, finishing with two touchdowns on the day and 331 yards passing.

Washington State secures their ninth win of the season and will try to get their first ten-win season since 2003 when they face the Washington Huskies in the Apple Cup.

The Cougars will now have time to rest thanks to their bye week, before playing Washington on Nov. 25.