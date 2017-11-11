WSU beats Utah 33-25 to move to 9-2 on season

The No. 19 Washington State Cougars force seven turnovers in a 33-25 win over Utah on Saturday. Washington State (9-2, 6-2) are one win away from winning the Pac-12 North and playing in the conference championship game.More >>
The Pirates finish 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NWC. Whitworth has 25 wins over the last three seasons, tying the 2006-08 teams for second-most wins in a three-year stretch in school historyMore >>
The No. 19/21 Eastern Washington University football team had huge contributions by its defense, punter Jordan Dascalo and running back Sam McPherson as the Eagles beat North Dakota Saturday.More >>
The No. 14 Eastern Washington University soccer team battled No. 3 Southern California to a double-overtime contest in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.More >>
Idaho got it to within five with 11:42 to play on a jumper by Nate Sherwood, but Nevada would get hot from there, pulling away in the final minutes for the 88-64.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team opened up the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night (Nov. 10) at Fresno State. The Eagles were unable to top the Bulldogs, falling by a score of 81-56.More >>
Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday.More >>
Perkins made 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Bulldogs won the season opener for both teams. He had 15 points in the first half, when Gonzaga built a 21-point lead over the Tigers that they could not overcome.More >>
Idaho tied the school-record with 18 3-point field goals, handing the defending Mountain West Conference regular-season champions a 83-69 loss.More >>
The No. 19 Washington State Cougars force seven turnovers in a 33-25 win over Utah on Saturday. Washington State (9-2, 6-2) are one win away from winning the Pac-12 North and playing in the conference championship game.More >>
In a rematch of their WNIT 3rd round game from a season ago, the Cougs hit the road to take on UC Davis to open the 2017-18 season.More >>
Falk is one of 16 quarterbacks named a semifinalist for the award given annually to the best college quarterback and is the nation's oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.More >>
Ella Dederick and Morgan Weaver were named to the third team while Elyse Bennett was awarded all-freshman team honors.More >>
Heading back to where they belong, the Washington State soccer team is postseason bound after being selected for an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament Monday afternoon.More >>
Washington State is 7-2 for the second straight season including 4-2 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Cougars entered the week No. 25 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Powell has gone 14-of-17 this season, hitting three from 50-plus yards (52, 52, 56) including a career-long 56-yarder at Arizona.More >>
Washington State Athletics announced the naming of the Gray W Jack Thompson Legends Lounge, inside the Cougar Football Complex.More >>
