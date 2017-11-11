Eastern beats North Dakota 21-14 in Eric Barriere’s first start

The No. 19 Washington State Cougars force seven turnovers in a 33-25 win over Utah on Saturday. Washington State (9-2, 6-2) are one win away from winning the Pac-12 North and playing in the conference championship game.More >>
The Pirates finish 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NWC. Whitworth has 25 wins over the last three seasons, tying the 2006-08 teams for second-most wins in a three-year stretch in school historyMore >>
The No. 19/21 Eastern Washington University football team had huge contributions by its defense, punter Jordan Dascalo and running back Sam McPherson as the Eagles beat North Dakota Saturday.More >>
The No. 14 Eastern Washington University soccer team battled No. 3 Southern California to a double-overtime contest in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.More >>
Idaho got it to within five with 11:42 to play on a jumper by Nate Sherwood, but Nevada would get hot from there, pulling away in the final minutes for the 88-64.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team opened up the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night (Nov. 10) at Fresno State. The Eagles were unable to top the Bulldogs, falling by a score of 81-56.More >>
Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday.More >>
Perkins made 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Bulldogs won the season opener for both teams. He had 15 points in the first half, when Gonzaga built a 21-point lead over the Tigers that they could not overcome.More >>
Idaho tied the school-record with 18 3-point field goals, handing the defending Mountain West Conference regular-season champions a 83-69 loss.More >>
The No. 19/21 Eastern Washington University football team had huge contributions by its defense, punter Jordan Dascalo and running back Sam McPherson as the Eagles beat North Dakota Saturday.More >>
The No. 14 Eastern Washington University soccer team battled No. 3 Southern California to a double-overtime contest in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team opened up the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night (Nov. 10) at Fresno State. The Eagles were unable to top the Bulldogs, falling by a score of 81-56.More >>
The head coaching career for Shantay Legans got off to a defensive-minded start, as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team officially opened the 2017-18 season with an 82-61 victory over Walla Walla University from Walla Walla.More >>
A year after both schools went undefeated to share the Big Sky Conference football title and were picked to finish 1-2 this year as well, Eastern Washington University will play for its postseason life this Saturday.More >>
Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players for EWU, which opens its season Friday (Nov. 10) at 1:05 p.m. against Walla Walla.More >>
Under 17th year head coach Wendy Schuller, the Eagles return three starters from a team that went 19-14 overall last seasonMore >>
The rematch will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 11 at noon. EWU earned a No. 14 seed and received an automatic bid after winning the Big Sky Conference Tournament title for the second year in a row.More >>
It's déjà vu all over again for the Eastern Washington University women's soccer team as they are headed to take on the No. 2 seeded University of Southern California at the NCAA Division I Soccer Tournament for the second year in a row.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's soccer team was crowned the Big Sky Champions for the second year in a row with a 3-0 win over No. 3 Northern Colorado on Sunday.More >>
