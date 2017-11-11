Whitworth falls to Montana 72-60 in exhibition game

The No. 19 Washington State Cougars force seven turnovers in a 33-25 win over Utah on Saturday. Washington State (9-2, 6-2) are one win away from winning the Pac-12 North and playing in the conference championship game.More >>
The No. 19 Washington State Cougars force seven turnovers in a 33-25 win over Utah on Saturday. Washington State (9-2, 6-2) are one win away from winning the Pac-12 North and playing in the conference championship game.More >>
The Pirates finish 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NWC. Whitworth has 25 wins over the last three seasons, tying the 2006-08 teams for second-most wins in a three-year stretch in school historyMore >>
The Pirates finish 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NWC. Whitworth has 25 wins over the last three seasons, tying the 2006-08 teams for second-most wins in a three-year stretch in school historyMore >>
The No. 19/21 Eastern Washington University football team had huge contributions by its defense, punter Jordan Dascalo and running back Sam McPherson as the Eagles beat North Dakota Saturday.More >>
The No. 19/21 Eastern Washington University football team had huge contributions by its defense, punter Jordan Dascalo and running back Sam McPherson as the Eagles beat North Dakota Saturday.More >>
The No. 14 Eastern Washington University soccer team battled No. 3 Southern California to a double-overtime contest in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
The No. 14 Eastern Washington University soccer team battled No. 3 Southern California to a double-overtime contest in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.More >>
Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.More >>
Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.More >>
Idaho got it to within five with 11:42 to play on a jumper by Nate Sherwood, but Nevada would get hot from there, pulling away in the final minutes for the 88-64.More >>
Idaho got it to within five with 11:42 to play on a jumper by Nate Sherwood, but Nevada would get hot from there, pulling away in the final minutes for the 88-64.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team opened up the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night (Nov. 10) at Fresno State. The Eagles were unable to top the Bulldogs, falling by a score of 81-56.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team opened up the 2017-18 campaign on Friday night (Nov. 10) at Fresno State. The Eagles were unable to top the Bulldogs, falling by a score of 81-56.More >>
Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday.More >>
Sentinel takes on Billings Senior with a trip to the state title game on the line for football. In volleyball it's the same matchup between the Spartans and Senior. Ennis advances to the Class C title game while Belgrade falters. It's also the start of the college basketball season as the Griz host Whitworth and the Cats play Omaha in Great Falls. We preview the Montana and Montana State football games for Saturday.More >>
Perkins made 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Bulldogs won the season opener for both teams. He had 15 points in the first half, when Gonzaga built a 21-point lead over the Tigers that they could not overcome.More >>
Perkins made 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Bulldogs won the season opener for both teams. He had 15 points in the first half, when Gonzaga built a 21-point lead over the Tigers that they could not overcome.More >>
Idaho tied the school-record with 18 3-point field goals, handing the defending Mountain West Conference regular-season champions a 83-69 loss.More >>
Idaho tied the school-record with 18 3-point field goals, handing the defending Mountain West Conference regular-season champions a 83-69 loss.More >>
The Pirates finish 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NWC. Whitworth has 25 wins over the last three seasons, tying the 2006-08 teams for second-most wins in a three-year stretch in school historyMore >>
The Pirates finish 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NWC. Whitworth has 25 wins over the last three seasons, tying the 2006-08 teams for second-most wins in a three-year stretch in school historyMore >>
Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.More >>
Jordan Lester scored 18 points to help visiting Whitworth challenge the University of Montana before falling 72-60 to the NCAA Division I Grizzlies on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.More >>
Whitworth earned its third straight win by defeating Pacific 30-20 in Forest Grove, Oregon on Saturday.More >>
Whitworth earned its third straight win by defeating Pacific 30-20 in Forest Grove, Oregon on Saturday.More >>
A ten-point swing over a 30-second span at the end of the third quarter proved to be the difference for visiting Whitworth in a 30-20 win at Pacific University.More >>
A ten-point swing over a 30-second span at the end of the third quarter proved to be the difference for visiting Whitworth in a 30-20 win at Pacific University.More >>
Whitworth University will make the first of two consecutive trips to the state of Oregon this week with a game at Pacific University in Forest Grove.More >>
Whitworth University will make the first of two consecutive trips to the state of Oregon this week with a game at Pacific University in Forest Grove.More >>
Whitworth University returns home to take on its oldest football rival on Saturday when the Pirates host the University of Puget Sound in the Pine Bowl at 1:05 pm. The game televised regionally on SWX and will be heard live in Spokane on KSBN 1230am and on the world wide web at KSBN.net. The radio broadcast will begin at 12:45 pm.More >>
Whitworth University returns home to take on its oldest football rival on Saturday when the Pirates host the University of Puget Sound in the Pine Bowl at 1:05 pm. The game televised regionally on SWX and will be heard live in Spokane on KSBN 1230am and on the world wide web at KSBN.net. The radio broadcast will begin at 12:45 pm.More >>
Whitworth overcame the absence of record-setting QB Ian Kolste with a total team effort to end a two-game losing streak. The Pirates improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the NWC.More >>
Whitworth overcame the absence of record-setting QB Ian Kolste with a total team effort to end a two-game losing streak. The Pirates improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the NWC.More >>
A slow start doomed the Pirates in a 43-23 loss to George Fox last Saturday in the Pine Bowl. The Bruins took a 20-0 lead into halftime and withstood Whitworth's efforts in the second half to earn their first win over the Bucs in four tries.More >>
A slow start doomed the Pirates in a 43-23 loss to George Fox last Saturday in the Pine Bowl. The Bruins took a 20-0 lead into halftime and withstood Whitworth's efforts in the second half to earn their first win over the Bucs in four tries.More >>