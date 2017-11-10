Postseason play begins for Cougars Saturday at No. 8 UCF

By Washington State Athletics

WASHINGTON STATE (9-7-3) at #8 UCF (13-1-3)

4 p.m. PT | Saturday | Nov. 11, 2017

Orlando, Fla. | UCF Soccer and Track Complex



ABOUT THE MATCHUP

The Cougs and the Knights have played just once prior with UCF winning 2-0 at the Virginia Nike Soccer Classic in 2011...the Cougs oldest players were just entering high school or still sitting in junior high the only time the two sides met...WSU did advance to the NCAA Tournament that season, falling at #8 Virginia, 3-0, in the first round.



COUGS BACK IN THE POSTSEASON

The Cougs are headed back to the postseason for the eighth time in the last 10 years and the third time in the last four...WSU will head across the country to face #8 ranked and 2-seed Central Florida (13-1-3) Saturday...WSu sports a 2-8-3 record in the NCAA tournament, last advancing to the second round in 2011 after moving on with PKs over Kentucky after a 1-1 draw in 2OT...most recently the Cougs fell to Northwestern 1-0 in 2OT in 2015...each of their last four tournament games have gone to 2OT with the Cougs falling either due to a golden goal or by PKs.



WAZZU IN THE REGULAR SEASON

The Cougs finished the regular season 9-7-3 overall including a big win over No. 2 UCLA, 1-0, on Oct. 19 that handed the Bruins their first loss of the season...The Bruins earned a No. 2 national-seed in the tournament, one of the seven Pac-12 teams to be included in the 2017 tournament field...WSU ended the conference season in 7th place after posting a 4-6-1 record against the nation's best rivals...While the Cougs shutout the Bruins, they also shutout nine other opponents as one of the top defensive teams in the country...WSU and redshirt-junior keeper, Ella Dederick, came up with 10 clean sheets on the year ranking 12th in the nation.



ABOUT THE KNIGHTS

The Knights enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the country as they are unbeaten in 16-straight matches...the American Athletic Conference regular season champions, UCF bowed out of the conference tournament on PKs last week...UCF took six of the major conference awards including, Offensive Player of the Year, Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year...Morgan Ferrara was named this year's Offensive Player of the Year...Kathellen Sousa took home Co-Defensive Player of the Year...Kayla Adamek earned this year's Midfielder of the Year, while teammate Vera Varis was voted Goalkeeper of the Year...Dina Orschmann of UCF won the Rookie of the Week honor...Head Coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak was unanimously chosen as Coach of the Year.