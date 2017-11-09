Johnathan Williams named to Naismith Trophy Watch List - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Johnathan Williams named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

Photo: Gonzaga Athletics Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

By Gonzaga Athletics

ATLANTA -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Johnathan Williams was named to the Citizen Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club released Thursday.

The Citizen Naismith Trophy kicks off a special season, which will culminate with the 50th presentation of the award April 1. A list of the midseason 30 team will be released on Feb. 14. Players who do not make the Watch List are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team.

Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, including 40 percent from behind-the-arc (16-of-40). He blocked 36 shots and made 27 steals in 2016-17.

The Memphis, Tenn. native, was named First Team All-West Coast Conference and the Most Outstanding Player on the All-Tournament Team during the NCAA Tournament West Regional in San Jose, Calif.

Gonzaga opens the regular season at home against Texas Southern Friday at 6 p.m.

Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

NAME

CLASS

POSITION

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

Jaylen Adams

Sr.

G

St. Bonaventure

Atlantic 10

Deng Adel

Jr.

F

Louisville

ACC

Rawle Alkins

So.

G

Arizona

Pac-12

Grayson Allen

Sr.

G

Duke

ACC

KeVaughn Allen

Jr.

G

Florida

SEC

Deandre Ayton

Fr.

F

Arizona

Pac-12

Marvin Bagley III

Fr.

F

Duke

ACC

Mohamed Bamba

Fr.

F

Texas

Big 12

Joel Berry II

Sr.

G

UNC

ACC

Trevon Bluiett

Sr.

G

Xavier

BIG East

Bennie Boatwright

Jr.

F

USC

Pac-12

Miles Bridges

So.

G/F

Michigan State

Big Ten

Bruce Brown

So.

G

Miami

ACC

Jalen Brunson

Jr.

G

Villanova

BIG EAST

Jeffrey Carroll

Sr.

G

Oklahoma State

Big 12

Jevon Carter

Sr.

G

West Virginia

Big 12

Wendell Carter Jr.

Fr.

F

Duke

ACC

Bonzie Colson

Sr.

F

Notre Dame

ACC

Mike Daum

Jr.

F

South Dakota State

Summit League

Tyler Davis

Jr.

C

Texas A&M

SEC

Angel Delgado

Sr.

C

Seton Hall

BIG EAST

Hamidou Diallo

Fr.

G

Kentucky

SEC

Trevon Duval

Fr.

G

Duke

ACC

Vince Edwards

Sr.

F

Purdue

Big Ten

Matt Farrell

Sr.

G

Notre Dame

ACC

Marcus Foster

Sr.

G

Creighton

BIG EAST

Devonte' Graham

Sr.

G

Kansas

Big 12

Ethan Happ

Jr.

F

Wisconsin

Big Ten

Aaron Holiday

Jr.

G

UCLA

Pac-12

Chandler Hutchison

    Sr.

G

Boise State

Mountain West

Justin Jackson

So.

F

Maryland

Big Ten

Kevin Knox

Fr.

F

Kentucky

SEC

Jock Landale

Sr.

C

St. Mary's

WCC

Kelan Martin

Sr.

F

Butler

BIG EAST

Nate Mason

Sr.

G

Minnesota

Big Ten

Yante Maten

Sr.

F

Georgia

SEC

Bryant McIntosh

Sr.

G

Northwestern

Big Ten

Jordan McLaughlin

Sr.

G

USC

Pac-12

Chimezie Metu

Jr.

F

USC

Pac-12

Shake Milton

Jr.

G

SMU

American Athletic 

Malik Newman

So.

G

Kansas

Big 12

Michael Porter Jr.

Fr.

F

Missouri

SEC

Collin Sexton

Fr.

G

Alabama

SEC

Landry Shamet

So.

G

Wichita State

American Athletic 

Reid Travis

Sr.

F

Stanford

Pac-12

Allonzo Trier

Jr.

G

Arizona

Pac-12

Moritz Wagner

Jr.

F

Michigan 

Big Ten

Nick Ward

So.

F

Michigan State

Big Ten

Johnathan Williams

Sr.

F

Gonzaga

WCC

Robert Williams

So.

F

Texas A&M

SEC
