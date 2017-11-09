Johnathan Williams named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

By Gonzaga Athletics

ATLANTA -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Johnathan Williams was named to the Citizen Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club released Thursday.

The Citizen Naismith Trophy kicks off a special season, which will culminate with the 50th presentation of the award April 1. A list of the midseason 30 team will be released on Feb. 14. Players who do not make the Watch List are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team.

Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, including 40 percent from behind-the-arc (16-of-40). He blocked 36 shots and made 27 steals in 2016-17.

The Memphis, Tenn. native, was named First Team All-West Coast Conference and the Most Outstanding Player on the All-Tournament Team during the NCAA Tournament West Regional in San Jose, Calif.

Gonzaga opens the regular season at home against Texas Southern Friday at 6 p.m.

Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Preseason Watch List