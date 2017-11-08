Gonzaga opens regular season Friday vs. Texas Southern

Since 1989, it’s made fans at Washington-Grizzly jump out of their seats. “It’s small, so you would think that it wouldn’t give that much of a punch, but it can give a pretty good boom.” says Patrick Loynd, a junior ROTC member. This artillery crew enjoys when the Griz score as much as the fans do. “You get to work with a cannon, and make stuff go boom, it’s a great experience” laughs sophomore Chris Blaser. The Boom Crew uses a cann...More >>
The Zags have won 13 straight regular season-openers dating back to a 73-66 loss to Saint Joseph’s in the 2003 Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in New York City.More >>
Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players for EWU, which opens its season Friday (Nov. 10) at 1:05 p.m. against Walla Walla.More >>
Under 17th year head coach Wendy Schuller, the Eagles return three starters from a team that went 19-14 overall last seasonMore >>
In a rematch of their WNIT 3rd round game from a season ago, the Cougs hit the road to take on UC Davis to open the 2017-18 season.More >>
MISSOULA-- Madi Schoening scored 19 points and Hailey Nicholson came alive after a quiet exhibition opener to add 14 as Montana defeated Black Hills State 70-46 on Tuesday night at Dahlberg Arena in the Lady Griz’ second and final exhibition game. Montana opens its season on Monday at Wyoming. With Sierra Anderson added to the list of injured players -- Anderson, Taylor Goligoski, Kayleigh Valley and Alycia Harris, plus Caitlin Lonergan, who didn’t play, would make ...More >>
The rematch will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 11 at noon. EWU earned a No. 14 seed and received an automatic bid after winning the Big Sky Conference Tournament title for the second year in a row.More >>
Falk is one of 16 quarterbacks named a semifinalist for the award given annually to the best college quarterback and is the nation's oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.More >>
Gonzaga women's soccer players Madeline Gotta, India Jencks and Jordan Thompson earned All-West Coast Conference postseason honors Tuesday.More >>
Ella Dederick and Morgan Weaver were named to the third team while Elyse Bennett was awarded all-freshman team honors.More >>
The Zags have won 13 straight regular season-openers dating back to a 73-66 loss to Saint Joseph’s in the 2003 Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in New York City.More >>
Gonzaga women's soccer players Madeline Gotta, India Jencks and Jordan Thompson earned All-West Coast Conference postseason honors Tuesday.More >>
Gonzaga had 500 points in the poll. West Coast Conference foe, Saint Mary's, received 333 points and were ranked No. 22. The Bulldogs and SMC faceoff on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10.More >>
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.More >>
The Zags were slated second in the league's preseason poll behind Saint Mary's. GU received 73 points in the poll, with a first place, while the Gaels grabbed eight first place votes and 81 points.More >>
For the fifth-straight season, the Gonzaga women's basketball team was picked as the West Coast Conference preseason favorite. Laura Stockton and Jill Barta were named to the Preseason All-WCC team.More >>
Norvell Jr. redshirted for the Zags last season and will make his freshman debut in 2017-18.More >>
Fans got their first look at the 2017-18 Zags with festivities on the court, including an intrasquad scrimmage. The Zags played a quartet of four-minute periods, with the second half running clock.More >>
