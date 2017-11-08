Bogdan Bliznyuk named to Lou Henson Award Watch List

By Eastern Washington Athletics

Entering what could become a record-breaking senior basketball season, Eastern Washington University senior Bogdan Bliznyuk has been selected to the Lou Henson Award preseason Watch List, Colllegeinsider.com announced Wednesday (Nov. 8).



The award is presented annually to the nation's top Division I mid-major player, and the initial watch list featured 51 players from across the country. A native of the Ukraine, Bliznyuk is a 6-foot-6 point-forward who graduated from Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way, Wash.



"Bogdan has been the personification of what we want our EWU program to look like," said Eastern head coach Shantay Legans. "He is the perfect student-athlete and deserves all the accolades he is getting this preseason. He shows that hard work and determination pays off."



Bliznyuk was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, and is one of 10 returning players for EWU, which opens its season Friday (Nov. 10) at 1:05 p.m. against Walla Walla. Bliznyuk concluded his junior season with 701 points, becoming just the fourth player in school history to hit that mark (Jake Wiley, a senior on the 2017-18 squad, ranks fifth in school history with 694).



In 103 career games (16th in school history), Bliznyuk is the 20th Eagle to join the 1,000-point club, currently ranking seventh with 1,428 points. He enters his senior season in 2017-18 needing just 375 points to break EWU's all-time mark of 1,803 points set by Venky Jois from 2013-16. In addition, if Bliznyuk plays 25 games he will equal the record of 128 set by his former teammate Felix Von Hofe from 2014-17.



Bliznyuk was a second team All-Big Sky Conference selection a year ago, and was the league's Freshman of the Year in 2014-15. He also earned second team All-District 6 honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.



Several Eagles have previously been on the Lou Henson Award Watch List, and two of them – Tyler Harvey in 2015 and Jacob Wiley in 2017 – were



The 2017-18 Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award will be announced on March 31, 2018 at the CollegeInsider.com Awards Event in San Antonio, site of the men's NCAA Basketball Championship.



The award is named after former collegiate head coach Lou Henson, who coached 41 years. When he left the game in 2005 he was sixth all-time in career Division I wins with 779. He is the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State. He is one of only 12 coaches in the history of the game to take two schools to the Final Four.





