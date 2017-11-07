Falk named Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist

By Washington State Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas – Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was named a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalists, the Davey O'Brien Foundation announced Tuesday.



Falk is one of 16 quarterbacks named a semifinalist for the award given annually to the best college quarterback and is the nation's oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. Falk is a semifinalist for the third straight year.



Falk enters the week leading the Pac-12 Conference with 2,913 passing yards and 26 touchdowns and an 8-2 record for the No. 19 ranked Cougars. He has earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors twice this season and his 68.3 completion percentage is the fourth-highest in the country. In the win over No. 18 Stanford last week, Falk became the Pac-12's all-time leader in passing yards (13,806) and is two touchdown passes away from breaking Matt Barkley's (USC) conference record of 116 career passing touchdowns.



Falk, a redshirt-senior from Logan, Utah, owns Pac-12 and WSU records for passing yards, total offense (13,453), plays (2,171), completions (1,327), attempts (1,931) and 300-yard games (28). He also owns the WSU record for wins by a quarterback with 26.



The Davey O'Brien Foundation was founded in 1977 to honor and remember the strong character and leadership of football great, Davey O'Brien. Widely known for its Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, the Foundation recognizes champions on and off the field through awards programs encouraging academic and career success. After clearing the first round totals, the Fan Vote at VoteOBrien.org will reopen today (Nov. 7) and remain open until noon (CT) on Sunday, Nov. 19, for the second round of balloting. Fans are invited to cast their vote for the nation's best college quarterback as often as once daily per email address.



The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award winner will be announced on Dec. 7 during ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Awards. The winner is not required to have won a weekly award during the season. The three finalists will be named on Nov. 21.