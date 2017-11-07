Zag Trio Earns Postseason All-WCC Recognitions

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Gonzaga women's soccer players Madeline Gotta, India Jencks and Jordan Thompson earned All-West Coast Conference postseason honors Tuesday.

Gotta was named All-WCC Second Team by the league's head coaches. She tied for fourth in the conference with five assists in her sophomore season. She added four goals and was fourth on the team with 13 points. Her five assists rank eighth in program history for most in a single season.

The San Diego, Calif. native, is the first Zag to be named to the conference's first or second team since Karley Baggerly earned second team honors in 2015. She was named to league's All-Freshman Team and honorable mention All-Conference last season.

Jencks was tabbed honorable mention All-Conference. She scored a team-high nine goals, the most by a Bulldog since Nanda McCormick found the back of the net nine times in 2005. Jencks' nine goals is tied for fifth in GU history for most goals in a single season. She added two assists and finished with 20 points, which ranks sixth in program history and fifth in the WCC this season. The redshirt sophomore took 57 shots in 2017, the seventh-most in GU history.

Thompson played a team-high 1,707 minutes in her first collegiate season and was named the conference's All-Freshman Team. She scored one goal and took three shots, but the Sumner, Wash. native, was key to the GU defense. She started all 19 matches in 2017, playing all but 34 minutes this season.

West Coast Conference regular season champion Pepperdine claimed four of five major awards, and the Waves combined with fellow NCAA Postseason team Santa Clara for 11 of 22 total spots on the 2017 All-WCC first and second teams.

Pepperdine's Bri Visalli earns WCC Player of the Year honors. Teammate Hailey Harbison was honored as the WCC Defensive Player of the Year and Brielle Preece was tabbed the WCC Goalkeeper of the Year, the second-consecutive season that a Wave has earned the honor. Santa Clara's Kelsey Turnbow makes it two straight years that a Bronco has been selected as the WCC Freshman of the Year. Pepperdine's Tim Ward collected WCC Coach of the Year honors for the fourth time in the last seven seasons, including the second consecutive year.



Player of the Year: Bri Visalli, Pepperdine

Defensive Player of the Year: Hailey Harbison, Pepperdine

Goalkeeper of the Year: Brielle Preece, Pepperdine

Freshman of the Year: Kelsey Turnbow, Santa Clara

Coach of the Year: Tim Ward, Pepperdine

2017 ALL-WCC WOMEN’S SOCCER FIRST TEAM

Name Institution Yr. Pos. Hannah Diaz Saint Mary’s Sr. F Julie Doyle Santa Clara Fr. F Hailey Harbison Pepperdine Jr. D Alex Hussar Pacific Sr. F Taylor Isom Brigham Young Sr. D Summer Mason San Diego Jr. F Madie Mathews Brigham Young Sr. F Brielle Preece Pepperdine Jr. GK Kelsey Turnbow Santa Clara Fr. F Emma Tyrnauer Loyola Marymount Jr. M/D Bri Visalli Pepperdine Sr. M

2017 ALL-WCC WOMEN’S SOCCER SECOND TEAM

Name Institution Yr. Pos. Joelle Anderson Pepperdine Fr. F/M Sonja Giraud San Francisco Sr. F Maddy Gonzales Santa Clara Soph. F Madeline Gotta Gonzaga Soph. D Meagan Harbison Pepperdine Sr. M Kimberly Hazlett Portland Soph. F Alexa Loera Santa Clara Fr. M Tara Meier San Diego Sr. D Amber Michel San Diego Soph. GK Tina Settles Pepperdine Jr. M Jamie Van Horn Pepperdine Sr. D

2017 WCC WOMEN’S SOCCER HONORABLE MENTION

India Jencks, Gonzaga; Samantha Jehnings, San Francisco; Rachel Lusby, Portland; Miciah Madison, San Francisco; Charlee Pruitt, Loyola Marymount; Heather Seybert, Saint Mary’s; Autumn Smithers, San Francisco; Bryndis Run Thorolfsdottir, Pacific; Gudrun Arnardottir, Santa Clara; Mikayla Colohan, BYU; Shelby Cormier, Loyola Marymount; Nadia Gomes, BYU;; Samantha Jehnings, San Francisco; Rachel Lusby, Portland; Miciah Madison, San Francisco; Charlee Pruitt, Loyola Marymount; Heather Seybert, Saint Mary’s; Autumn Smithers, San Francisco; Bryndis Run Thorolfsdottir, Pacific;

2017 ALL-WCC WOMEN’S SOCCER FRESHMAN TEAM