Zag Trio Earns Postseason All-WCC Recognitions

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Gonzaga women's soccer players Madeline Gotta, India Jencks and Jordan Thompson earned All-West Coast Conference postseason honors Tuesday.

Gotta was named All-WCC Second Team by the league's head coaches. She tied for fourth in the conference with five assists in her sophomore season. She added four goals and was fourth on the team with 13 points. Her five assists rank eighth in program history for most in a single season.

The San Diego, Calif. native, is the first Zag to be named to the conference's first or second team since Karley Baggerly earned second team honors in 2015. She was named to league's All-Freshman Team and honorable mention All-Conference last season.

Jencks was tabbed honorable mention All-Conference. She scored a team-high nine goals, the most by a Bulldog since Nanda McCormick found the back of the net nine times in 2005. Jencks' nine goals is tied for fifth in GU history for most goals in a single season. She added two assists and finished with 20 points, which ranks sixth in program history and fifth in the WCC this season. The redshirt sophomore took 57 shots in 2017, the seventh-most in GU history.

Thompson played a team-high 1,707 minutes in her first collegiate season and was named the conference's All-Freshman Team. She scored one goal and took three shots, but the Sumner, Wash. native, was key to the GU defense. She started all 19 matches in 2017, playing all but 34 minutes this season.

West Coast Conference regular season champion Pepperdine claimed four of five major awards, and the Waves combined with fellow NCAA Postseason team Santa Clara for 11 of 22 total spots on the 2017 All-WCC first and second teams.

Pepperdine's Bri Visalli earns WCC Player of the Year honors. Teammate Hailey Harbison was honored as the WCC Defensive Player of the Year and Brielle Preece was tabbed the WCC Goalkeeper of the Year, the second-consecutive season that a Wave has earned the honor. Santa Clara's Kelsey Turnbow makes it two straight years that a Bronco has been selected as the WCC Freshman of the Year. Pepperdine's Tim Ward collected WCC Coach of the Year honors for the fourth time in the last seven seasons, including the second consecutive year.
 
Player of the Year: Bri Visalli, Pepperdine
Defensive Player of the Year: Hailey Harbison, Pepperdine
Goalkeeper of the Year: Brielle Preece, Pepperdine
Freshman of the Year: Kelsey Turnbow, Santa Clara
Coach of the Year: Tim Ward, Pepperdine
 
2017 ALL-WCC WOMEN’S SOCCER FIRST TEAM

Name

Institution

Yr.

Pos.

Hannah Diaz

Saint Mary’s

Sr.

F

Julie Doyle

Santa Clara

Fr.

F

Hailey Harbison

Pepperdine

Jr.

D

Alex Hussar

Pacific

Sr.

F

Taylor Isom

Brigham Young

Sr.

D

Summer Mason

San Diego

Jr.

F

Madie Mathews

Brigham Young

Sr.

F

Brielle Preece

Pepperdine

Jr.

GK

Kelsey Turnbow

Santa Clara

Fr.

F

Emma Tyrnauer

Loyola Marymount

Jr.

M/D

Bri Visalli

Pepperdine

Sr.

M
 
2017 ALL-WCC WOMEN’S SOCCER SECOND TEAM

Name

Institution

Yr.

Pos.

Joelle Anderson

Pepperdine

Fr.

F/M

Sonja Giraud

San Francisco

Sr.

F

Maddy Gonzales

Santa Clara

Soph.

F

Madeline Gotta

Gonzaga

Soph.

D

Meagan Harbison

Pepperdine

Sr.

M

Kimberly Hazlett

Portland

Soph.

F

Alexa Loera

Santa Clara

Fr.

M

Tara Meier

San Diego

Sr.

D

Amber Michel

San Diego

Soph.

GK

Tina Settles

Pepperdine

Jr.

M

Jamie Van Horn

Pepperdine

Sr.

D
 
2017 WCC WOMEN’S SOCCER HONORABLE MENTION
Gudrun Arnardottir, Santa Clara; Mikayla Colohan, BYU; Shelby Cormier, Loyola Marymount; Nadia Gomes, BYU; India Jencks, Gonzaga; Samantha Jehnings, San Francisco; Rachel Lusby, Portland; Miciah Madison, San Francisco; Charlee Pruitt, Loyola Marymount; Heather Seybert, Saint Mary’s; Autumn Smithers, San Francisco; Bryndis Run Thorolfsdottir, Pacific;
 
2017 ALL-WCC WOMEN’S SOCCER FRESHMAN TEAM

Name

Institution

Yr.

Pos.

Joelle Anderson

Pepperdine

Fr.

F

Mikayla Colohan

Brigham Young

Fr.

M

Natalie Copenhaver

San Diego

Fr.

D

Julie Doyle

Santa Clara

Fr.

F

Kelsey Hill

Saint Mary’s

Fr.

D

Alexa Loera

Santa Clara

Fr.

M

Calista Reyes

Pepperdine

Fr.

F

Skylar Robledo

Loyola Marymount

Fr.

F

Jordan Thompson

Gonzaga

Fr.

D

Bryndís Rún Thórólfsdóttir

Pacific

Fr.

M

Kelsey Turnbow

Santa Clara

Fr.

F
