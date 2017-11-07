Three Cougars earn Pac-12 All-Conference honors

By Washington State Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO – Three Cougs earned Pac-12 All-Conference honors as announced by conference commissioner Larry Scott office Tuesday afternoon. Ella Dederick and Morgan Weaver were named to the third team while Elyse Bennett was awarded all-freshman team honors. For Dederick and Weaver, the awards marked their second all-conference honors after each took home all-freshman team awards in 2015 and 2016, respectively.



The captain of the Cougs' defense, Dederick led the way to 10 shutouts on the year, a mark which ranked the redshirt-junior 12th in all of Division I. Her 10 shutouts in the regular season placed her second all-time in WSU single-season annals. Of her 10 clean sheets, four came against the nation's top-25 including a 1-0 shutout of then undefeated and No. 2 ranked UCLA on Oct. 19. In 19 starts, Dederick played every minute for the Cougs finishing with 1791:30 minutes in goal, sixth most in WSU history. In all, she ended the regular season giving up just 15 goals for a .75 goals against average while producing 54 saves.



A year after earning all-freshman honors, Weaver picked up right where she left off to earn third team honors as a standout sophomore. The University Place native finished the regular season as the Cougs' top scorer as she netted six goals including four game-winners. Her four game-winning strikes ranked second in the Pac-12 with her biggest coming against then No. 14 Nebraska in a 1-0 shutout on Sept. 1. In addition to scoring, Weaver showed off her deft passing with a pair of assists, both of which set up goals for Bennett including the game-winner at Arizona State.



The youngest Cougar on the roster, Bennett came on strong in Pac-12 play as she found her rhythm at the top of WSU's formation alongside of Weaver as the year wore on. After knocking on the scoring door throughout much of the year, Bennett broke through for her first collegiate goal against then No. 6 USC on Oct. 22. She would add her first game-winner four days later at Arizona State, heading home a cross from Weaver. The two would also hook up for the game-winner at Oregon on Oct. 5 when Bennett found Weaver after the pair broke through the Ducks' defense. In all, Bennett would record five points in Pac-12 play to earn her spot on the all-freshman team.



With the trio leading the way the Cougs head back to the postseason as WSU will face UCF in first round of the 2017 NCAA Soccer Championships Saturday, Nov. 11 in Orlando, Fla.