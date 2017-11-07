Press Pass Pullman: Week 10

The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs’ next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.More >>
The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs, as announced by the Oilers on Monday morning. He will be available for the Chiefs’ next game, at Lethbridge on November 10.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs started their 4 game road trip through the Central Division with their first shut out of the season as they blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-0 Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to shut down the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors and win 2-1.More >>
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.More >>
Anderson-Dolan, a 1999-born forward from Calgary, Alberta, was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings after scoring 39 goals and 37 assists for the Chiefs last season.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built a 2-0 lead into the second intermission but the visiting Tri-City Americans came back with five third period goals to hand the Chiefs a 5-2 loss at Spokane Arena on Saturday night.More >>
The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
The 2017 San Jose Sharks' sixth round draft pick punched in his first WHL goal and pushing the Chiefs to an early 1-0 lead, but the Chiefs couldn't keep the momentum, losing 6-1 on Friday night at Spokane Arena.More >>
Included are three Spokane Chiefs prospects, including Jack Finley (British Columbia), Reed Jacobson (Saskatchewan) and Alex Von Sprecken (Saskatchewan).More >>
Included are three Spokane Chiefs prospects, including Jack Finley (British Columbia), Reed Jacobson (Saskatchewan) and Alex Von Sprecken (Saskatchewan).More >>
Playoff football and volleyball make for an exciting Super 8 Plays of the Week!More >>
Playoff football and volleyball make for an exciting Super 8 Plays of the Week!More >>
The Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team rolled to a 71-48 exhibition win at the Fortin Center on the campus of RMC Monday night.More >>
The Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team rolled to a 71-48 exhibition win at the Fortin Center on the campus of RMC Monday night.More >>
It's déjà vu all over again for the Eastern Washington University women's soccer team as they are headed to take on the No. 2 seeded University of Southern California at the NCAA Division I Soccer Tournament for the second year in a row.More >>
It's déjà vu all over again for the Eastern Washington University women's soccer team as they are headed to take on the No. 2 seeded University of Southern California at the NCAA Division I Soccer Tournament for the second year in a row.More >>
Heading back to where they belong, the Washington State soccer team is postseason bound after being selected for an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament Monday afternoon.More >>
Heading back to where they belong, the Washington State soccer team is postseason bound after being selected for an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament Monday afternoon.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's soccer team was crowned the Big Sky Champions for the second year in a row with a 3-0 win over No. 3 Northern Colorado on Sunday.More >>
The Eastern Washington University women's soccer team was crowned the Big Sky Champions for the second year in a row with a 3-0 win over No. 3 Northern Colorado on Sunday.More >>
Heading back to where they belong, the Washington State soccer team is postseason bound after being selected for an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament Monday afternoon.More >>
Heading back to where they belong, the Washington State soccer team is postseason bound after being selected for an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Tournament Monday afternoon.More >>
Washington State is 7-2 for the second straight season including 4-2 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Cougars entered the week No. 25 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Washington State is 7-2 for the second straight season including 4-2 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Cougars entered the week No. 25 in the Associated Press Top-25.More >>
Powell has gone 14-of-17 this season, hitting three from 50-plus yards (52, 52, 56) including a career-long 56-yarder at Arizona.More >>
Powell has gone 14-of-17 this season, hitting three from 50-plus yards (52, 52, 56) including a career-long 56-yarder at Arizona.More >>
Washington State Athletics announced the naming of the Gray W Jack Thompson Legends Lounge, inside the Cougar Football Complex.More >>
Washington State Athletics announced the naming of the Gray W Jack Thompson Legends Lounge, inside the Cougar Football Complex.More >>
The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but also had four turnovers.More >>
The Cougars relied heavily on quarterback Tyler Hilinski, after starter Luke Falk was pulled from the game late in the first half. Falk ended his night with 93 passing yards and one touchdown, compared to Hilinski who threw for 509 yards, but also had four turnovers.More >>
The Cougars claimed last year's meeting 69-7 in Pullman and have claimed the last two meetings in Tucson, 24-17 in 2013 and 45-42 in 2015.More >>
The Cougars claimed last year's meeting 69-7 in Pullman and have claimed the last two meetings in Tucson, 24-17 in 2013 and 45-42 in 2015.More >>
The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest.More >>
The event will include a dunk contest by the men's team, featuring Jamar Ergas, Milan Acquaah, Viont'e Daniels and Kwinton Hinson and a 3-point contest.More >>
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach talks about his talented freshmen wide receivers, the depth of the Pac-12 in football, and his favorite cities to visit in the conference. Coach Leach also answers a very important Fan Question of the Week: in a real world fight between vikings and pirates, who would win, and why? Also, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review discusses the win over Colorado, what Khalil Tate brings to the table for Arizona, and Luke Falk breaking th...More >>
In this week's edition of Press Pass Pullman, Mike Leach talks about his talented freshmen wide receivers, the depth of the Pac-12 in football, and his favorite cities to visit in the conference. Coach Leach also answers a very important Fan Question of the Week: in a real world fight between vikings and pirates, who would win, and why? Also, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review discusses the win over Colorado, what Khalil Tate brings to the table for Arizona, and Luke Falk breaking th...More >>