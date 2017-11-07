Press Pass Pullman: Week 10 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Press Pass Pullman: Week 10

by Lindsay Joy, SWX Anchor/Reporter
The Washington State Cougars are 8-2 on the season but Press Pass Pullman is undefeated. Mike Leach is back for another episode, featuring Luke Falk memories, targeting rule breakdowns, and speed traps in Iowa. In the 'Fan Question of the Week,' Coach Leach talks about his favorite mascots in the country, and his favorite might surprise you. Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review also joins the show with slightly less emphatic opinions on mascots and a little bit of football talk.

